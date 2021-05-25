MURFREESBORO — Happy Valley junior Cameron Cochran’s first year competing in track and field was one to remember.
His season culminated on Tuesday at the TSSAA Division I Small School Championships at Rockvale with a seventh-place finish in the discus. His throw of 114-9 earned him all-state honors.
The top eight in each event received all-state medals.
Even though it was not his best throw, Cochran considered the day a success.
“I had a rough day today. I didn’t really throw what I wanted to,” Cochran said. “This means a lot to me. I’ve had a lot of people help me get here with training and supporting me.”
Union City’s Taylan Tribble won discus with a monstrous throw of 168-4 that vaulted him to the top of the season rankings for Tennessee in all classifications and was also a personal best by more than 2 feet.
“Everything has been what I expected and more,” Cochran said. “Hopefully, I can take what I learned this year and apply it next year. It’s very special to represent Happy Valley. I’ve been going to this school for 11 years and I’ll never stop being proud of this school.”
Another Happy Valley runner to earn high honors was freshman Marcida Moore, who finished eighth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.76.
Two University High distance runners nabbed the all-state final spots in the girls’ 3,200 meters. Melina Summey finished seventh (13:31.61) and Isabelle Johnson was eighth (13:37.94).
FIRST-YEAR PROGRAM
South Greene — which is in its first year as a program and under the direction of Joe Case — turned in a successful day in its first appearance on the big stage.
Abbey King, an East Tennessee State signee, won the high jump with a clearance of 5-2.
Logan Wagner turned in a massive personal best in the shot put by unleashing a throw of 51-2.5 that earned him state runner-up honors.
Blake May and Ronan Buss were all-state in the pole vault, finishing fourth and seventh, respectively.
Jalen Ingram and Chandler Fillers tied for fourth place in the high jump, both clearing 5-8 and having the same amount of misses.
Senior standout athlete Haley Kells was third in the triple jump (35-8) and 100 hurdles (17.02).
OTHER NOTABLES
West Greene freshman thrower Abbey Cox medaled in both the shot put, finishing fifth (32-9), and and the discus, placing third (99-2).
In the boys’ 100 dash, Pearl Cohan’s Barion Brown tied the state meet record — matching the 2019 time of West Creek’s Markeece Shufford — with a scintillating 10.49-second run.