WISE — Virginia-Wise has a successor to longtime volleyball coach Kristen Salyer.
Alyssa Hanley, who spent the past five seasons as coach at Schreiner University in Kerville, Texas, will take charge of the Cavaliers’ program on Jan. 31.
"I am excited to welcome Coach Hanley to the UVA Wise family," UVA Wise athletic director Kendall Rainey said in a release. "Coach Hanley is a strong leader who identifies with our mission of growing student-athletes within the game as well as off the court. Her foundational knowledge and experiences in addition to her passion for NCAA (Division II) make her a great fit to lead our volleyball program."
Under Hanley, Schreiner more than tripled its wins in each season and in spring 2020 qualified for the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament for the first time in more than eight years.
Hanley, a native of Denton, Texas, received her master’s degree at Concord University, where she served as a graduate assistant. She played one year at Louisiana-Lafayette before transferring to West Texas A&M, where she earned her bachelor’s degree.
"I am honored and excited to become the next head volleyball coach at UVA Wise," Hanley said in the release. "From the moment I stepped onto campus and met all the amazing people, I knew it would be a great fit. I would like to thank Dr. (Donna) Henry, Kendall Rainey and everyone on the hiring committee for this incredible opportunity!"
Salyer resigned her coaching position at UVA Wise on Dec. 2, 2021, to become the college’s associate athletic director for student-athlete development. The former Gate City and Cavaliers standout led the program for 10 years.