Hanley looking forward to challenges with UVA Wise volleyball

WISE — Alyssa Hanley welcomes challenges and she knows she’ll have some as she dives into her new position as volleyball coach at Virginia-Wise.
Hanley, who comes to the program after five years as head coach of NCAA Division III Schreiner University in Kerrville, Texas, faces one particular challenge: a major rebuilding job for UVA Wise.
She inherits a program with nine new players, including seven freshmen.
“It’ll be a year of growth,” Hanley said. “It will have challenges, but I’m excited about the new people we have coming in and I think we’re going to see some steps in the right direction.
“It’s a challenge for a new coach regardless of the situation and the makeup of their team. It’s a little bit more of a challenge for us this year because we have nine new people with seven freshmen and two transfers, which make up the majority of our team. We have one senior and one junior. So we are an extremely young team, which obviously comes with its own challenges.”
There is a positive side, however.
“It’s a good time for a new coach to come in and make their own mark with that team,” Hanley said. “The team can feel more comfortable with me more quickly.”
The Cavs have struggled mightily over the past few years. They have not had a winning season since 2008 and finished 4-22 overall and 0-18 in the South Atlantic Conference last year.
Building a successful program is important, but Hanley considers success to be more than just wins on the court.
“It’s going to be growth, whatever that looks like. Just growth in the right direction,” she said. “That doesn’t mean just wins and losses. What does our culture look like? What do we look like academically? All of those things are important in Division II.
“Just trying to get everybody on the same page. It’s going to take a minute for everybody to understand the system and buy into the system. That’s kind of the goal for this first season and this first year for everybody to get their feet wet and understand what direction we’re moving.”
GETTING STARTED
The Cavaliers open their season Aug. 27 at home against Bluefield State. They begin SAC play Sept. 6 at Emory & Henry.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.