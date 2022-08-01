Hanley looking forward to challenges with UVA Wise volleyball

Alyssa Hanley is the new UVA Wise volleyball coach.

 P. KEVIN MAYS Kingsport Times News

WISE — Alyssa Hanley welcomes challenges and she knows she’ll have some as she dives into her new position as volleyball coach at Virginia-Wise.

Hanley, who comes to the program after five years as head coach of NCAA Division III Schreiner University in Kerrville, Texas, faces one particular challenge: a major rebuilding job for UVA Wise.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video