HAMPTON — Hampton got serious on defense to earn a spot in the District 1-A boys basketball championship game.
The Bulldogs held Sullivan North to single-digit scoring in each of the first three quarters and rolled to a 62-34 win in a semifinal game Saturday night at White-Van Huss Gym.
“Our kids came ready to play on the defensive end tonight,” Hampton coach Ned Smith said. “It helped get our offense going.”
Hampton (20-9) travels to meet North Greene (27-4) in Tuesday’s 7 p.m. title contest.
Conor Burleson led balanced Hampton with 13 points. Logan Whitehead added 12.
C.J. Mardis was the leading scorer for the Golden Raiders with nine points.
North Greene 68, Unaka 50
BAILEYTON — Chriss Schultz totaled 15 points, Kendal Loftis added 14 and the Huskies pushed away from the Rangers in the semifinals of the District 1-A tournament.
Joe-z Blamo scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half for the Rangers. Joseph Slagle added 12 and Will Sexton 11.
Unaka (7-19) visits Sullivan North (14-9) on Tuesday in the third-place game. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
GIRLS
Cloudland 43, Unaka 42
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Jasmine Birchfield scored 14 points for the Lady Highlanders, who narrowly avoided an upset in the semifinals of the District 1-A tournament.
Lyndie Ramsey, who paced the Lady Rangers with 25 points, hit a trey just before the final buzzer to pull Unaka within one. The Rangers trailed by 12 at the half, 25-13, before making a charge.
Cloudland (18-4) goes to North Greene (20-7) for Monday’s championship game.
North Greene 89, Hampton 40
BAILEYTON — Haleigh Bernard cut loose for 30 points in the Lady Huskies’ District 1-A semifinal win.
Brooklyn Anderson (19 points) and Shelby Davenport (15) also reached double figures for North Greene.
Hampton (5-19) plays at Unaka (9-16) in the third-place game Monday.