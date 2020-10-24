CHURCH HILL — Star quarterback Conor Jones accounted for four touchdowns and Class 2A Hampton thumped Class 5A Volunteer 49-7 in a non-region football matchup Friday night.
Jones twice sneaked in from the 1-yard line for scores and twice connected with Morgan Lyons on touchdowns.
Jones ended his efficient night 8-of-9 passing for 132 yards in addition to rushing 10 times for 47 yards.
“The passing game opened up tremendously for us tonight,” Jones said. “Teams typically look at us as a running team and we worked on the passing game nearly every day this week.”
Aidan Vines rushed for 142 yards and a TD on 16 carries for Hampton (7-1), which scored on all seven of its possessions.
Lyons also scored a rushing touchdown on a 2-yard push on the first drive of the second half, and Jonathan Greenwell had Hampton’s final touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The Dawgs dominated the line of scrimmage, running the ball 49 times for 321 yards and tallying only one negative play all night.
The Falcons (2-7) had been playing well but had nothing to show for it the past few weeks. On Friday, however, Jessee McMillan’s bunch came out flat on homecoming night, and the coach was visibly disappointed at times.
“We got beat up front, couldn’t get open on offense and couldn’t cover anybody on defense,” McMillan said. “It’s certainly disappointing and that was kind of our fear as a staff. Starting from the Cherokee game, we’ve had five straight emotional and physical games. I thought we were more mature than that, but those things happen.
“(Hampton) is a good football team and they hit us in the mouth right off the bat.”
Volunteer answered Hampton’s first score with a 69-yard reverse by Rayshawn Simmons, but that turned out to be one of the Falcons’ only big plays.
Quarterback Garrison Barrett finished 10-of-17 passing for 113 yards but constant pressure kept him from establishing any sort of rhythm.
“They were bringing six and seven defenders on him all night and no one could get open,” McMillan said. “It was really bad coaching and football across the board tonight.”
Senior Cameron Johnson had a tough night, finishing with only 35 rushing yards on 14 carries.
Outside of Simmons’ big play, the Falcons rushed for just 26 yards and either had a failed fourth-down conversion or a punt on five of their final seven possessions.
“I hadn’t had a butt-kicking like that in a while,” McMillan said. “I tried to tell the kids that they were a good football team and they didn’t believe us.
“We weren’t prepared at all and that starts with me.”
UP NEXT
Both teams will finish out the regular season next week.
Hampton travels to Cosby and Volunteer hosts Cocke County.