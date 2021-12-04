CHATTANOOGA — Hampton went toe to toe but was unable to keep pace with a torrid Westview offense.
The Bulldogs dropped a 55-14 decision to the Chargers in the TSSAA Class 2A football championship at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga on Saturday.
Hampton (10-3) was making its first trip to the championship game.
“I am as proud of them at the end of the game as I was at the beginning of the game,” Hampton coach Michael Lunsford said. “I’ll be there for them from now until the rest of their life. I don’t stop being their coach.”
Westview (14-1) won its first state championship.
SIMPSON DOMINATES
Chargers quarterback Ty Simpson proved to be too much to handle. The Alabama commitment hit 5 of 10 passes for 99 yards and adding 181 rushing yards on 10 carries. He had five combined touchdowns.
“We knew it was going to be an uphill challenge,” Lunsford said. “We thought if would could keep the ball away from him, we might have a chance. We did that pretty good in parts of the game, but they were just very explosive.”
JONES BATTLES
Senior Conor Jones finished 11-of-18 passing for 109 yards and added 53 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Jones added a team-high seven tackles and a blocked extra point.
“I wanted to go out in another way,” Jones said. “I wanted to win this thing. To come up short is a heartbreaker. But we kept fighting until the last buzzer, and I’m proud of my guys for that.”
Levi Lunsford finished with 66 rushing yards in 14 carries. Hampton had 327 yards, 218 of them on the ground.
Morgan Lyons scored the Bulldogs’ other touchdown and finished with 52 rushing yards and 39 receiving yards.