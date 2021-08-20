GREENEVILLE — The Daniel Boone defense came up with a pair of huge defensive stands before Henry Hamlin’s 45-yard interception return for a touchdown sealed the victory for the Trailblazers in their season opener at South Greene on Friday night.
With the Rebels’ dynamic quarterback Luke Myers looking to post some last-minute heroics, Hamlin came across the middle and raced to the end zone for a pick-6 and 23-14 Boone victory.
“We made the plays on defense we needed and that was big,” said Hamlin, a linebacker. “He had thrown the same pass the play before and I tipped it, so I was ready for it. When I saw nothing but grass in front of me and then my teammates running towards me, that was amazing.”
While Boone had a definite size advantage up front, the Rebels proved to be a formidable opponent. Myers, a Class 2A Mr. Football finalist last season, showed why he’s held in such high regard. He finished with 117 passing yards and 104 rushing yards, including both of the Rebels’ touchdowns.
Still, the defense, with Will Hamlin playing at end, overcame Myers and an extremely muggy evening in the end.
“All four of the guys on defensive line play both ways. We were exhausted, but coach teaches us one thing we can control — and that is to play hard,” Will Hamlin said. “We just played harder and harder every snap. It’s a good thing that we did. That quarterback is great and they’re a tough team which fought hard every second, but we got the stops when we needed.”
It was the 18th season opener for Jeremy Jenkins as Boone coach. He praised the efforts of his team, including sophomore quarterbacks Luke Jenkins and Aiden Riner.
Braiden Blankenship had a big 29-yard run with Boone back on its own 10-yard line early in the fourth quarter. Hagan Edwards had another run later to help them eat more clock.
“We knew this was a tough team with a ton of fight,” Coach Jenkins said. “Myers is a winner on the football field and basketball court. Coach (Shawn) Jones does a great job down here as does coach (Joe) Case with the defense.
“Our kids made some mistakes the first game, but they played hard all night. I’m proud of them. They sucked it up when they had to. We have to be a little better stopping the run consistent, but we knew it was going to be like this.
“A weapon tonight was (kicker and punter Ben) Shrewsberry. He put them inside the five twice, kicked into the end zone and gave us our first three points.”
HOW THEY SCORED
Shrewsberry nailed a 36-yard field goal for the game’s first score. South Greene answered with a 12-play, 80-yard drive capped by Myers’ 3-yard run to the right side. His 2-point conversion pass to Jaylen Ingram gave the Rebels an 8-3 advantage.
The Trailblazers came back with their own 10-play, 63-yard drive on the next possession. Riner had a 33-yard run and followed with a 1-yard run the next play for a 9-8 lead they took into the half.
Blankenship appeared to return the opening kickoff of the second half 93 yards for a touchdown before a blocking penalty brought the ball back to the South Greene 39. It didn’t matter when the ’Blazers scored five plays later on a 6-yard run by Riner and a 16-8 lead.
It was South Greene’s turn to respond and it did with an 80-yard drive, culminating with a 1-yard run by Myers. However, the Rebels missed on the conversion, leaving Boone with a two-point lead.
Hamlin’s game-saving play in the closing seconds rounded out the scoring.