After Denny Hamlin’s history-making bid for a third straight Daytona 500 victory came up short, he’s looking for a match a feat only achieved by one other driver.
Hamlin finished fifth in the 2021 Daytona 500 in his attempt to become the first driver to win the “Great American Race” three straight times.
Should Hamlin win Sunday, he would match Richard Petty from 1971-74 as the only driver to score three Daytona 500 victories in four years. Petty’s run in the No. 43 was interrupted by A.J. Foyt winning the 1972 Daytona 500 in the famed Wood Brothers No. 21 Mercury.
Petty went on to win a record seven Daytona 500s. Hamlin is already in the elite company of Hall of Famers Bobby Allison, Dale Jarrett and Jeff Gordon as three-time Daytona 500 winners. Another victory would put Hamlin alongside Cale Yarborough as a four-time winner.
Hamlin, driving the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, has to be considered one of the favorites. Still, the racing is unpredictable at Daytona or the other restrictor-plate track at Talladega.
Upset winners at the Daytona 500 over the past dozen years include a couple of drivers in iconic NASCAR rides: Trevor Bayne in the Wood Brothers No. 21 Ford and Austin Dillon in the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.
There’s also last year’s winner, Michael McDowell in the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford. The Arizona native scored his first win in 358 races after then Team Penske teammates Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano crashed on the last lap.
Given the recent speed and performance of Team Penske and Ford on the plate tracks, Logano and Ryan Blaney, winner of the last race at Daytona, should be among the race favorites. However, these races are often settled at the final moment. Hamlin’s 2020 victory came after a crash involving Blaney and Ryan Newman near the finish line.
There’s also the unpredictability of central Florida weather, especially with the race starting at 3 p.m. Justin Haley scored a huge upset at Daytona in July 2020 when he didn’t pit and the rain came. Bubba Wallace captured his first career win last October at Talladega in another rain-shortened race.
Throw in another wild card with NASCAR’s official debut of the NextGen car, which is supposed to tighten the margin between the large and small teams. There was some promise with Tyler Reddick in a Childress car leading the early portion of the Busch Light Clash and Haley running strong before being caught up in an accident.
Ultimately, the race came down to a pair of the powerhouse organizations. Logano in the No. 22 Penske Ford held off Kyle Busch in the No. 18 Gibbs Toyota for the win.
However, that was held on a quarter-mile flat track inside the Los Angeles Coliseum, certainly a different type of track and different kind of racing than the massive 2.5-mile Daytona superspeedway.
With all those factors, it might seem silly to pick a favorite. Still, I’m going with Kyle Busch to get his first Daytona 500 victory in his 16th start. The two-time NASCAR champion was determined at the Clash and the 500 is the biggest thing missing from his career résumé.
For a wild-card pick, Dillon could do something that Dale Earnhardt never did and win a second 500 in the iconic No. 3 Chevrolet.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
The Kingsport Speedway show is coming to the Mall at Johnson City on Saturday, Feb. 19 starting at 9 a.m.
All classes at the track will be represented with 30 drivers expected to be in attendance. The drivers will be on hand throughout the day as the track will host the first-ever Spring Meltdown 100 Enduro/Banshee race Saturday, March 19.
The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series opener is scheduled Friday, April 8. It includes features for the Late Model, Sportsman, Street Stock, Pure 4 and Mod 4 classes.