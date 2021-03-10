Denny Hamlin ranks second behind NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson for the most wins by a driver without a Cup Series championship.
Hamlin will look to emulate Johnson’s dirt track skills in the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 28. Twenty-three of Johnson’s 50 career wins came on dirt. For Hamlin and the current group of NASCAR drivers, they will be participating in the Cup Series’ first dirt race since 1970.
Hamlin, a 43-time Cup Series winner including a two-time winner of the Bristol Night Race, talked with local media on a Zoom call Wednesday to preview the Food City Dirt Race.
“It’s going to be interesting. These cars are asphalt cars. They’re not dirt cars. They don’t handle like them or drive like them,” said Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. “Who knows what we’re going to see? Certainly, the trucks have put on a great show at Eldora the last few years. But I am looking forward to the challenge and hoping these cars don’t fall apart. If that’s the case, I think we will put on a great show.”
The Virginia native chose not to participate in any BMS races leading up to the Food City Dirt Track. His only previous experience racing on dirt has been go-karts and some late model races a decade ago. He believes with the heavy Cup cars, it will be a learning process for all involved.
“Each race is different. Short of learning to drive on dirt in general, it’s an oval so you have to adapt to your car and the environment,” he said. “We might find the guys with dirt experience have a bit of an advantage, but it’s 250 laps so a lot of things will work itself out in the course of the race. Hopefully, we find ourselves with a good, competitive car.”
Hamlin understands why drivers like Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, who have already won in 2021, are seen as the pre-race favorites. They have significant experience on dirt tracks, winning in smaller open-wheel cars and as previous winners in the NASCAR Truck Series at Eldora (Ohio) Speedway.
“They understand what it makes to make the corner, and they’re searching for the better dirt,” Hamlin said. “Who knows what will happen with the track? Will it rubber up and race like an asphalt race, or will we be slinging it in the corners like a typical dirt race?
“I contemplated whether I should drive the Late Model race or the truck race, but they’re all going to drive so differently. It’s hard to say you’re going to have a huge advantage, but the guys with a dirt background, their learning curve will be a lot less than guys like myself.”
Hamlin has watched the races at Eldora with great interest. He’s paid attention to the tire slip and how the drivers sling their trucks sideways when the track is wet to going more in a straighter line when the track dries out. His strategy is to not tear his car up and be there the second half of the race.
Hamlin is coming off a season when he won seven races including his third Daytona 500. He is off to another strong start in 2021, the current points leader with three top-five finishes in the first four races.
“The only time we didn’t finish in the top five was Homestead, where I sped on the last pit stop,” he said. “We would certainly like to have a win, but statistically we’ve been very good throughout the stages and with the finishes. I’m pretty comfortable where our team is at.”
Hamlin is also comfortable in his role as co-owner of the high-profile 23X1 team with basketball legend Michael Jordan. Hamlin feels he’s doing a good job dividing time as driver for Joe Gibbs Racing and as team owner of the No. 23 Toyota driven by Bubba Wallace.
“I’ve balanced it well. Certain times I’m working with the 11 car, and times I’m working with the management on the 23,” he said. “I’ve got a great schedule that works for me, and that helps. It’s not hindered our performance on the 11 with us on top of the points. We’re in a good place right now. We just have to get those ‘new car blues’ out of the 23 where they can get some good runs.”