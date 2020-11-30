Kingsport's Matt Halvorsen joined the 1,000-point club Monday as Western Carolina beat Piedmont in a non-conference college basketball game.
Halvorsen scored 20 points in a 96-58 victory at the Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina. He ended the game with 1,011 career points.
Halvorsen made a couple of 3-pointers in the early going before two free throws pushed him up to 999 for his career.
The milestone basket came with 3:27 left in the first half when a 3-pointer from the left wing pushed him over the 1,000 mark. Halvorsen is the Southern Conference’s active leader in 3-point baskets so it was fitting that the points came from long range.
“That’s super cool,” Halvorsen said during the offseason when talking about the possibility of reaching 1,000 career points. “I never would have thought that four or five years ago. I had no idea going in if I was going to just play a few minutes or play 30 to 35 minutes like I have the past two years.”
Halvorsen, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, raised his season average to 18.0 points per game. He’s hit at least 20 in three of the Catamounts’ four games.
His teammate Mason Faulkner recently went over 1,000 points for his career as well. Faulkner didn’t play Thursday because of an injury.
It was a big day overall for the Halvorsen family.
Brad Halvorsen, Matt’s younger brother, scored the first points of his career for the Catamounts when he banked in a runner in the final minute. He’s a freshman guard.
Western Carolina will play at East Tennessee State on Dec. 30, the first Southern Conference game for each team. Attendance will be limited to 618 fans at Freedom Hall because of COVID-19 concerns.