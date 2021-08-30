KINGSPORT — The Professional Bowlers Association South Regional Super Senior tournament is taking place Tuesday and Wednesday at Warpath Lanes where nearly 60 of the greatest senior players will be in action.
Tom Baker, a 2012 inductee to the USBC Hall of Fame and the winner of a weekend tournament in Rogersville, headlines the event. As a 10-time winner on the PBR Tour and a 12-time winner on the PBA 50 Tour. the King, North Carolina, bowler is a legend in the sport.
The 66-year-old Baker, a native of Buffalo, New York, whose his first PBA win came in 1980, has bowled 65 perfect games over his career. Even though he’s the winner of the 2004 world championship, competing is still a thrill.
“Even though I’m a lot older, I still love the game,” Baker said. “I try to get better every day and that keeps you going. You never want to feel old. As many years as I’ve done it, it was pretty hard not to bowl last year with COVID. We looked forward to getting some practice in and that paid off last week at Rogersville. Hopefully, it’s a good week here in Kingsport.”
Walter Ray Williams, the winningest bowler in PBA history and an eight-time world horsepower pitching champion, finished ninth in the Rogersville tournament. Unfortunately, he had to pull out of the Kingsport tournament with an injury.
Plenty of talent dots the field despite Williams’ absence, and don’t let the South Region name fool you. There are bowlers from Michigan, Iowa, New York and elsewhere as well as the region from Tennessee to Florida.
Named to PBA’s list of “50 Greatest Players of the Last 50 Years” in 2008, Baker, knocked down 3,094 pins in his win last week.
Looking back on his career, the 2004 PBA world championship ranks at the top of his list.
“I was struggling that year and the tour was going to an exempt tour the following year. I wasn’t exempt and it looked like my career would be over,” Baker said. “I made the step for the world championship when I won two games on TV. When I won that, I was exempt for the next five years. That tournament saved my career and it was my biggest payday.”
Baker still enjoys the challenges of bowling at different venues and adjusting to the lanes and patterns. Last week’s tournament featured 38-foot rolling lanes; this week’s are 46. He uses 15-pound bowling balls, but they all do something a little different.
This PBA Super Senior tournament adds to the strong tradition in Kingsport. It became famous as the hometown of eight-time PBA tour winner Steve Martin, who was inducted into the Tennessee State Bowling Association Hall of Fame alongside Warpath Lanes owner Dennis Lane and David Good.
“This is the sixth one of these we’ve had,” Lane said of the tournament. “It has attracted a lot of out-of-town interest. At one time, these were the guys you saw on TV. We are glad to see them come in and enjoy the competition.”
Lane pointed out that bowling is a lifetime sport, like golf. It takes a lot of practice to be good but is a game one can play from a young age until later in life.
“If you learn this young, you can do it your whole life,” Lane said. “I’ve been doing it for 65 years. Now there is so much more interest in it. It’s just a pleasure to have so many people come out. We had 60 enter originally before two had to drop out with injuries.
“We’re just thankful we have such good sponsors with the Kingsport Visitors and Convention Bureau and Shelia Postel of Blue Ridge Properties that help attract them in.”