Half of the football coaches in the Cumberland District this fall will be new at their school and working their first high school gridiron head coaching job.
The third brand new head coach was hired at Thomas Walker Thursday.
Lee High defensive coordinator Tanner Hall, a former quarterback at Union, was named the new grid boss for the Pioneers.
“I’m just really excited,” Hall said. “It’s a really good program and a really good opportunity for me.
“I’m just really excited to start working with the program and working with the community. Coach (Nicholas) Johnson had a great program and did some great things and I’m just excited to get a chance to work in it.”
Hall replaces Johnson, who resigned last month to take a teaching position at Union Primary School.
Johnson’s teams were a combined 26-24 over the last five seasons, including a 5-5 campaign in 2021.
Hall started his coaching career in 2015 as an assistant at Union. He then became offensive coordinator at Eastside before taking over as Lee High’s defensive coordinator last fall.
NEW COACH FOR THE BLUE DEVILS
Another coordinator has taken the job of head coach.
Bubba Edwards, who played prep football at Haysi and collegiately at UVA Wise, was hired this month to lead the Castlewood gridiron program.
Edwards was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Ridgeview last fall.
The decision to take the Castlewood position was not a hasty one for Edwards, who has been an assistant at various schools for several years.
“To have the opportunity to be the next football coach at Castlewood, it’s something that you have to look at, that you can’t turn down,” Edwards said. “I’ve been very patient in my career. I’m a very faith-driven decision maker. When this came, this one was special.”
Edwards replaces Gate City graduate Chris Lark, who resigned earlier this year after three seasons at Castlewood.
NEW FACES
Hall and Edwards join new Rye Cove coach Gary Collier as rookie football head coaches in the Cumberland District.
Collier, a star player at now-defunct Pennington Gap and an-America player at Emory & Henry, was hired in January to take over the Eagles program.