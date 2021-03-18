KINGSPORT — A strong second inning at the plate that produced four runs lifted the Dobyns-Bennett baseball team to a 5-3 win over Oak Ridge on Thursday afternoon at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
The game was called after a 46-minute weather delay in the bottom half of the fifth inning with one out and Gage Hensley standing on third base.
In the second in a scoreless contest to that point, patience became a point of emphasis for the Tribe. Three of the first four batters of the inning reached either via a base-on-balls or being hit, including Jack Browder.
“Jack is really headsy in all sports,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. “You can see the things he does without even coming out here. He’s a savvy kid.”
After Peyton Grimm was walked in, nine hole hitter Isaac Hale delivered a gap shot on the first pitch he saw to left field that scored two. It ended up being one of only four D-B hits on the day.
The Tribe improves to 2-1 on the early season.
“I couldn’t be any happier for a kid,” Wagner said. “Isaac does everything the right way and works his hind end off. He’s got the best attitude out there and I’m proud of him for that big hit.”
In the top half of the second, sophomore starting pitcher Brady Stump worked out of a bases-loaded jam with two outs after he had walked two of the previous three batters. Facing a 3-1 count, Stump delivered two big pitches and got Oak Ridge’s Hayden Morgan to swing and miss for the final out of the inning.
Stump lasted only two innings, throwing 44 pitches, tallying a pair of strikeouts and was credited with the win.
Browder came in relief of Stump, pitched two innings and recorded two strikeouts as well.
“Brady was in the stretch and maybe rushing because he was worried about the guys on the bases,” Wagner said. "We got him back in the wind up and he made two big pitches on a 3-1 count.”
Oak Ridge (1-1) made a charge in the top of the fifth, plating two but leaving a third stranded 90 feet from home.
Tribe reliever Aiden Byington was able to catch the Wildcats’ Bryce Ludwikowski looking at the third strike and thus ending the rally.
Oak Ridge leadoff hitter Matthew Swigert started off the fight with a triple and finished 1-for-3. It was one of only two extra-base hits on the afternoon for the Wildcats.
“As that inning went along, (Byington) made some big pitches towards the end,” Wagner said. “Oak Ridge is a scrappy team and they can run and put pressure on us.”
The Indians play host to Morristown West on Friday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Shortly before the game, the class of 2020 for the D-B Athletics Hall of Fame will be recognized.