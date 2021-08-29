BEN HUR - Lee High has its third new boys basketball coach in four seasons and Wise Central is on the hunt for a new hoops coach for the second time in as many years.
Jamie Hackney confirmed Sunday that he has resigned as the Central coach after one season at the helm of the Warriors program to take the basketball post at Lee High.
Hackney said he made the decision for several reasons, including being closer to his family.
He has a son and a daughter who attend school in Lee County and he said this would give him a chance to be closer to them.
Hackney also said he’s familiar with first-year principal Brian Coomer and first-year athletic director Tyler Mullins at Lee High and feels strongly about their approach with athletics at the school.
“I just feel confident with the new administration and their efforts to build a new culture there,” Hackney said.
Hackney has worked with both Coomer and Mullins in the past. He said their approach and support for athletics at Lee could help turn the program back into a winning operation.
Hackney was an assistant coach in football and basketball for three seasons before taking an assistant coaching job with the boys basketball program at Gate City, his alma mater, in 2017.
Last season Hackney took the position at Central, replacing long-time coach and current Central athletic director T.J. McAmis.
His one-season run in the pandemic-shortened season was a tough one at Central.
The Warriors finished 2-11.
HIT THE FLOOR RUNNING
Hackney knows he has little time for rest as he steps into the Lee position.
He replaces Kevon Honeycutt, who resigned in July to accept a position in Morgan County, Tenn.
Honeycutt coached at Lee for two seasons, going 12-9 and earning Lee a Region 2D appearance for the first time in a decade in the 2019-20 season before going 4-8 last season.
“Yeah, we’re going to have to begin immediately and get in the gym doing the things we need to do,” Hackney said.
His late departure leaves Wise Central in a bind in trying to replace him.
McAmis said Sunday Central has started an immediate search to replace Honeycutt.
The first day of official practice for basketball is Nov. 8 with the first play date set for Nov. 29.