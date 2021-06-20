BULLS GAP — Aaron Guinn liked the view out front in Saturday’s Crate Late Model feature at Volunteer Speedway on Saturday night.
The Russellville racer grabbed the lead at the start of the 25-lap race and led wire-to-wire to pick up his first win of the season on the 4/10-mile dirt track.
While his black and blue No. 97 set the pace, the racing was intense behind him, particularly the battle between Bradley Lewelling in the No. 10 and Jason Cardwell in the No. 07 machine.
As Guinn pedaled to the win, Lewelling emerged with the runner-up spot, followed by Cardwell. Rusty Ballenger, a three-time winner at Volunteer this season, was fourth and Travis Fultz rounded out the top five.
Tim Maupin, a former track champion from Johnson City, ran in the top five early and finished seventh. Shannon Emery in the Colonial Heights-based Phillips Motorsports car was ninth and Johnson City driver Jackie Hughes finished 13th.
CLASSIC
Johnson City driver Charles Bates won for the second straight week and the third time this season in the Classic division. Driving the yellow No. 27 machine, he held off a hard-charging Tim Bounds for the win. Chuck Killian, another Johnson City driver, finished third.
SPORTSMAN LATE MODEL
Addison Cardwell of Knoxville led wire-to-wire in Sportsman Late Model to end Wayne Rader’s streak of four straight victories. Cardwell, a third-generation driver and the younger brother of Crate Late Model driver Jason, was able to pull away from second-place Michael Boyd. Kris Pauley took the third position with Rader coming home fourth.
OTHER CLASSES
Logan Hickey of Morristown captured the Street Stock win, while Brandon Crawford of Rogersville claimed his first-ever win at “The Gap” in Front Wheel Drive.
Hickey had to get up on the wheel to record his third straight Street Stock feature win. He was chased to the finish by Colby Long and Tracy Wolfe.
Over the past several years, Crawford has competed in the Modified Street, Classic and Front Wheel Drive classes. Finally all the cards fell into place for Crawford, who rolled to the victory over Cody Bean and Amy Williams for his first win.