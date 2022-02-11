Mike Guinn will return as manager of the Kingsport Axmen for the upcoming Appalachian League baseball season, the team announced Friday.
Guinn has more than 25 years of playing and coaching experience at the professional level.
“I couldn’t be more excited to return for another season with the Kingsport Axmen,” Guinn said in a release. “I look forward to helping provide a wonderful game day experience for all of our players, fans, and the entire organization.”
The Knoxville native has coached many levels of baseball from collegiate summer league to high school to top-tier summer development to showcase ball.
Guinn has amassed 468 wins in 17 seasons as a high school head coach. Formerly at Anderson County, he's currently coach at Pigeon Forge where he also teaches health science and rehab careers.
His teams have won 14 district championships and five region championships, and he's led his teams to a regional tournament appearance in each of his 17 seasons. His teams have reached the state tournament seven times, including a Class AA state championship in 2013, and more than 50 players coached by Guinn have signed to play baseball at the collegiate level.
Guinn stepped in last season — the revamped Appy's inaugural year as a wooden-bat college league — after the original Axmen team was disbanded in mid-July and renamed the Kingsport Road Warriors. The team returned to the Axmen name about two weeks later to play out the remainder of the year.
“We are so excited to have Mike back as the manager of the Axmen this season,” said Axmen General Manager Logan Davis. “Mike and his staff did a great job last year and were a lot of fun for us to work with. We love many things about Mike returning as our manager and leading the team, but one thing that really sticks out is his competitiveness along with his desire to help these young players grow both as baseball players and young men. I am looking forward to a great season with Mike at the helm.”
The Axmen begin their season at home against the Greeneville Flyboys on June 2. For more on the Axmen, go online at axmenbaseball.com or call (423) 224-2626.