KINGSPORT — Axmen manager Mike Guinn has won more than 500 baseball games in his head coaching career. Yet when he was coaching in last season’s Appalachian League championship game against Burlington, he couldn’t get his mind off a pair of losses.
As a high school coach at Pigeon Forge, he had taken the Tigers to a second consecutive state championship game two months earlier. Both times in the title game, the Tigers came up short.
“When I walked over to that third-base box in Burlington, I had one deep thought of how I’d lost two state championship games in a row,” Kingsport’s skipper said. “I thought, ‘You can’t lose this game.’ We were very aggressive early on the bases, pushing the envelope. They both went our way. They were risks, but guys who ran were extremely experienced baserunners and some of the best players I’ve ever coached.”
The Axmen were rewarded as champions and Guinn was honored as the Appy League’s manager of the year.
Still, it’s not often that Guinn makes such daring calls. Not to micromanage the game, he gives his players the green light to attack a pitch, even if it’s a 3-0 count. He’s big about letting a player, particularly a good baserunner, use his own instincts and skills to his advantage.
While he might be a little different than some coaches, the path Guinn took to get where he is is unique as well. After college, he was working as a physical therapist and coaching his kids’ travel ball team. Once his father died, Guinn decided to pursue a career in coaching.
“Dad coached travel softball back in the ‘70s, ‘80s,” said Guinn, whose son Aaron serves as the Axmen’s hitting coach. “He had some of the best teams in the state and I was around that a lot. When I got into coaching travel ball with the boys, he was still alive. It just kind of grew from that and I got into high school coaching.”
Guinn’s teams at Anderson County and Pigeon Forge have won multiple district, regional and sectional titles. However, he’s not one to dwell on his accomplishments, stating in a Wednesday interview before the Axmen’s opener: “I look at it as right now, I’m 0-1 since we got beat last night.”
There are times, however, he will reflect on the 2013 state championship team at Pigeon Forge, considered the best in school history. Led by current Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Wil Crowe, the Tigers finished 39-2.
“There’s no doubt that’s such a special group,” Guinn said. “They still talk and get together. I love those guys as I do all my teams. I’ve had some really special teams, but that group was so good and so determined.”
Guinn recently coached another special player, Dylan Loy, the Gatorade Player of the Year for Tennessee in 2022 and ’23. During Loy’s time with the Tigers, they went to back-to-back state championship games in 2021-22. He’s now committed to Tennessee, and Guinn expects more big things from his star player.
As for his role as Axmen manager, Guinn is living in Kingsport with his family for the summer. He still has to take the trip to Pigeon Forge to cut the grass on the field, but it’s something he enjoys.
He also enjoys the change of pace that comes coaching Appy League players.
“Baseball is baseball, but people don’t realize how much a high school coach still has to develop kids,” Guinn said. “You’re showing them how to play the right way, how to catch, how to move their feet properly. These kids are beyond that. You get a lot of talent at this level. In high school, you might have five, six really good players, where here, they’re all good.”
Guinn noted that many former Appy League players are now in the Cape Cod Baseball League, considered the premier collegiate summer stop. One of those headed to the Cape is former Axmen outfielder Sam Petersen, who hit .319 with 11 home runs and 47 RBIs for Iowa this season.
“Sam Petersen was a fantastic player in this league and he blew it up at Iowa this year,” Guinn said. “He sent me a text last night wishing us good luck. It’s pretty cool that it meant more to him than just it’s something he’s doing for the summer. We’ve developed some good relationships with these kids.”
Those relationships are most important to Guinn. He recounted how one of the players wasn’t on the best of terms with him at the end of last season. When the player called weeks ago, needing someone to talk to and eventually wanting to come back to Kingsport for the summer, it reminded Guinn why he loves coaching so much.
“That meant more than anything, even the championship,” he said. “He was feeling a lot of pressure in baseball and I don’t want him to feel that pressure. Everything else in his life is going great, so don’t let it be so dominant in your mind. Then you won’t play well.
“More than anything, I’m so happy he’s coming back. I believe in second chances and have been blessed to have so many great relationships with the players and coaches.”