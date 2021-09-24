GREENEVILLE — Speed kills.
Greeneville, the top-ranked football team in TSSAA Class 4A, had six plays of 25 yards or longer in a 35-7 win over visiting Dobyns-Bennett on Friday night at Burley Stadium.
Running back Mason Gudger led the Greene Devils (6-0) by rushing for 188 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries. His scores covered 28, 1, 60 and 45 yards.
After falling behind early, D-B (5-1) stayed competitive early in the second half. The Indians, ranked No. 8 in the Class 6A poll, scored on the opening possession of the second half to trim Greeneville’s lead to just a touchdown.
Greeneville’s Jakobi Gillespie returned the ensuing kickoff 66 yards down to the Tribe 15-yard line. The Greene Devils took advantage of the good field position to push the lead back to two scores.
“They’re extremely fast and if you take one bad angle or miss one tackle, they can take it to the house,” Indians coach Joey Christian said. “When we took good angles and were where needed to be, we did a good job of constricting the space down. They’ve got so many guys, it’s like pick your poison.
“But I was proud of all our kids. We played so hard and made it tough on them in the second quarter and a little in the third. We wanted to be in the game in the fourth quarter and we were.”
The Greene Devils showed their explosiveness when Adjatay Dabbs returned the opening kickoff to the D-B 41. Gillespie caught a 22-yard pass from Brady Quillen the next play. Two plays later, less than a minute into the game, Gudger was in the end zone for the first score.
Greeneville needed only one play on its next possession. Mason Laws took a short pass from Quillen and raced 57 yards for a 14-0 lead.
The D-B defense stiffened after the opening two scores and didn’t allow another score in the first half, but Greeneville’s defense pitched a shutout before halftime. The Greene Devils have given up just one first-half touchdown all season.
“To win big games, you have to play good defense,” Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen said. “It just shows what you those guys have been able to do. The preparation they put in during the week is paying off.
“I challenge them during practice. It’s hard at times and we don’t want to beat each other up, but they’re playing so hard in the game.”
The opening possession of the third quarter was a mixture of good news and bad news for the Indians. They put together a 13-play, 75-yard scoring drive, but a hard hit by Greeneville’s Anthony Petersen knocked Tribe starting quarterback Jake Carson out of the game.
Noah Blankenship finished the drive and hit a wide-open Jonavan Gillespie for the Indians’ only score.
“It was a good throw and Jonavan is a playmaker for us who was able to get open,” Christian said. “Noah came in and did a good job. We might have to lean on him a little bit because I don’t know what Jake’s status is. We will see moving forward.”
Gudger moved forward a lot. He powered in with it fourth-and-goal from the 1. His last two touchdowns came after he saw an opening and turned on the afterburners to leave the defense behind.
“Coach told us we had to make big plays,” said the 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior who has been timed at 4.5 in the 40-yard dash. “I knew I had to step up for my team.”
D-B dominated time of possession, finishing with a 19-minute advantage. Blankenship was 8-of-17 passing for 107 yards, and Nathan Sons, Hayden Sherer and Hayden Russell each had two catches. Andrew Myers rushed 14 times for 43 yards, and Hunter Minton had 13 carries for 39 yards.
The victory gives the Greene Devils early wins over two-time defending Class 4A champion Elizabethton as well as 6A power D-B. Gudger feels there is still room for improvement.
“I think the sky is the limit for this team as long as we don’t get complacent and work hard,” he said. “It’s hard telling how good we can be.”