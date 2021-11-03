BRISTOL, Va. — What was supposed to be the best race of Wednesday’s cross country festivities at Sugar Hollow Park certainly lived up to the hype.
Grundy’s Kaleb Elswick used a fierce last 200 meters to secure the individual title at the historic 3-mile course as he edged out Castlewood’s Adam Gibson by two seconds at the Region 1D championships.
Elswick’ s winning time of 16:18.1 was enough to garner him the first regional individual title in Grundy history.
The top three teams and top five individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next weekend’s Class 1 state meet in Salem.
“I’ve always had a really good kick down the straight path, but I told myself that I really had to improve that last mile for state next week,” Elswick said. “This whole season, I’ve been trying to improve my last mile.”
Elswick was in third going into the final mile behind Gibson and Lebanon’s Derek Mitchell, but he said he used a surge going into the final incline to get him back in contention.
“When it came time today, I just made sure I got up the hill and took 10 quick steps at the top,” Elswick said. “That was the most fun I’ve had in a race in a long time, and we’ve always been back and forth. It was just a matter of who could gut it out this time.”
Gibson — who was the defending region champion from the spring — didn’t have enough in the closing stages, but he still gets to go to the state meet again.
“The way the race was today was how it usually is,” Gibson said. “We’ve been back and forth all year. He beat me for the third time now, and I’ve beaten him twice. We’ll see if I can tie it back up at state next week.”
Lebanon easily won the team title, tallying a low score of 28 points and having all five of its scorers make the all-region team. The Pioneers have an excellent chance of winning the team title next week.
“We came into today having a really good district meet, and the whole goal was to improve for next week,” Lebanon coach Travis Hooker said. “We improved our times by about 15 to 20 seconds at every spot.
“When I look at the rankings, everyone else is kind of staying the same, and we keep gaining. I really want to finish strong at the end of the year.”
Chilhowie was runner-up with 42 points while Grundy was third with 76. The five individuals going to the state are Gibson, Honaker’s Zane Johnson, Thomas Walker’s Waylon Ball, Patrick Henry’s Holden Belcher and J.I. Burton’s Robert Emershaw.
GRUNDY DEFENDS TITLE
The Lady Golden Wave won the regional title for a third straight season, but it was not easy.
The top three teams were separated by two points as Grundy had 48, runner-up Rural Retreat had 49 and third-place Rye Cove had 50.
The Lady Indians were led by individual champion Madison Fiscus, who covered the course in 21:35.5. Grundy’s Jessi Looney — the defending individual champion — was second with a time of 21:51.6.
The five individuals that qualified for state were Patrick Henry’s Zoe Davenport and Katie Dick, Eastside’s Gracie Cress, Lebanon’s Katie Jones and Honaker’s Alayna McNulty.
Eastside’s Cress qualified for the state meet for a fourth straight season.