CLINCHPORT — Sometimes it just takes a few seconds to change the entire flow of a basketball game.
Eastside junior Gavin Greer, playing in only his third game of the season, hit back-to-back 3-point shots in a span of 21 seconds of the fourth quarter Friday to give the Spartans the cushion they needed on the way to a 65-57 victory over Rye Cove in the Cumberland District boys tournament semifinals.
Eastside (7-8) advanced to Saturday’s 7 p.m. championship game to play Twin Springs (12-3). The Titans moved on with a 55-47 win over Thomas Walker on Friday.
Saturday's winner advances to next week’s Region 1D tournament. Regular-season Cumberland champion J.I. Burton owns the other Region 1D berth.
GAME-CHANGER
Eastside and Rye Cove kept things close throughout the first three quarters and into the fourth of Friday’s semifinal.
A basket from Rye Cove’s Ethan Chavez at the five-minute mark cut a small Eastside lead to 49-48.
That's when just two shots turned the feel of the game.
Greer — who has battled a hamstring injury all season, leading to limited action — stepped up big. The junior connected on a 3-pointer at the 4:20 mark to increase the Spartans' lead to 52-48.
Then came the dagger.
Just 21 seconds after hitting his third 3-pointer of the night and first of the fourth quarter, Greer calmly nailed another from the top of the key to put Eastside up 55-48.
Greer said there were no nerves before the key shots.
“I’ve just been around the last few years and I’ve seen what older people did before me and they’ve made a better player and I had just had the confidence,” he said.
Eastside coach Patrick Damron said Greer's presence made a clear difference.
“He gives us a little different spirit,” Damron said. “He kind of gives us a little bit of a lift. And I think that’s key for us moving forward and even to tomorrow.
“He shot those (3s) with confidence. He almost knew as soon as they left his hand.
"I felt like I was watching Larry Bird in those old shootouts," Damron added. "He knew it was in as soon as it left his hands.”
Rye Cove (11-4) could not gain ground on Eastside the reset of the way.
Eagles coach Michael Berry said Greer's shots did the damage.
“We were focusing a lot on (Eli) McCoy and stopping him and (Greer) stepped up and shot them and that hurt us,” Berry said.
Greer finished with 14 points. Will Stansberry led the Spartans with 18, Jordan Gray added 17 and McCoy finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Rye Cove got 16 points and nine rebounds from Chavez. Mathew Rhoton added 16 points and Zachery Baker finished with 11.
TITANS ADVANCE TO TITLE GAME
Host Twin Springs used a strong fourth-quarter effort to take a 55-47 win over Thomas Walker in the other semifinal game in Nickelsville.
The Titans led by only two points, 36-34 after three quarters, then outscored Pioneers 19-13 in the final period.
Connor Lane led Twin Springs with 22 points, and Bradley Owens and Mason Elliott finished with 13 apiece.
Caleb Yeary finished with 26 points for Thomas Walker (5-9) — 21 of them coming on 3-point shots.