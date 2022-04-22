KINGSPORT — Move over Darwin Bond. Make room for Jaden Stevenson.
Under the lights at the Crowe-Coughenour Track on Friday night, the Greeneville senior dazzled the crowds during the Big 8 Conference track and field meet presented by Associated Orthopaedics.
Stevenson blitzed the 200-meter dash in 21.18 seconds, his winning time beating the oldest standing meet record. Bond, the Dobyns-Bennett sprinting legend, ran a 21.84 in 1968.
“I’m honored to have done it,” Stevenson said. “When I passed that finish line, I heard my parents and my mom screaming the most. Some tears almost came out.
“Beating a 54-year-old record is an honor, especially taking it from a guy like Bond. It’s like the equivalent of becoming the president and living in the moment.”
Stevenson was pretty much gone within the first three steps of the race, chasing teammate Mason Gudger in the outside lane.
“What helped me was having Gudger out in lane 8,” Stevenson said. “He always has a great takeoff and I knew that I had to get going quickly.
“I didn’t keep my head down as long as I wanted to get out of my drive phase, but I wanted to pass everyone as soon as I could.”
Stevenson also won the 100, his time of 10.66 barely missing Bond’s record of 10.64.
Missing one meet record by a mere two-hundredths of a second might’ve given him the extra juice in the 200.
“That played a factor, too,” Stevenson admitted. “When I crossed the finish line, I thought I had that one, but my coach came over and told me that I missed it.”
His third win of the day came in the long jump. He took the gold medal with a leap of 21-11.
TEAM SWEEP AGAIN
For the sixth consecutive conference meet, the Kingsport squads swept the team titles.
The boys were not favored going in, but Dobyns-Bennett tinkered with entries enough to edge Daniel Boone 179-153.
In the 92 editions of the boys’ meet, which dates to 1929, the Indians have claimed an untouchable record of 72 team titles.
“Historically, D-B is expected to win,” Tribe coach Bob Bingham said. “This one is a little sweeter than a lot of them because we had Aaron Vaughn — our best sprinter — out and Boone had the distance and the throwers are pretty awesome.
“Until Tuesday this week, I didn’t think we could win until I started going through it. Our jumpers — long jump, triple jump, high jump and pole vault — really stepped up for us today.”
The girls’ championship was a little bit more straightforward: The Lady Indians won handily over Volunteer 202-137. It was the fourth time in the past five meets D-B’s girls amassed more than 200 points.
“We had a great all-around performance from the girls,” Bingham said. “We’ve got several staples like (Madison) Ricketts, (Samantha) Degrace and Autumn (Headrick).”
STREEVAL BLASTS HALF-MILE
Boone senior Levi Streeval, a Tennessee Tech signee, wasn’t about to let Stevenson get all the attention Friday.
Streeval’s closing speed is elite and he showed it in taking down the meet record in the 800 with a sizzling 1:52.80. The previous record of 1:52.94 was set by Sullivan East’s Chuck Brown in 1977.
Streeval also broke the Boone school record held by Adam Barnard (1:53.74 in 2014).
“It feels great to break a record like that,” Streeval said. “I’ve been through a lot the last two years, so it feels good to have some good, consistent training and good workouts. It’s satisfying to see the results playing off.”
The race setup was perfect for Streeval.
Teammate Conner Wingfield — winner of the 1,600 (4:26.44) and 3,200 (9:38.46) — took him through in 57 seconds. When the bell rang for the final lap, Streeval dropped the hammer and left everyone in the dust.
“The goal was for Conner to take me out in 57,” Streeval noted. “The last two 800s I’ve run, we’ve gone out in 60 (seconds), so it’s hard to close when we go out slow.
“This was one of the toughest races of my life.”
PENIX BESTS MILLER
The first meet record to fall came in the boys’ shot put.
Eli Penix, a Boone senior and Samford signee, easily won with a heave of 63-7½, besting the previous mark by precisely 7 feet. D-B throwing great Hal Miller Jr. set the earlier record in 1978.
Penix also won the discus with a throw of 164-5, but the attempt was short of Miller’s record in that event by some 13 feet.
“I got a good push and got out early,” Penix said. “Warmups went great and I was getting a good left sprint. It was high-quality intensity and that’s what I came here to do.
“If I can put together a good knee stability and get a good release, I can get a state record.”
OTHER NOTABLES
Degrace was a double winner for the Lady Indians, taking the 100 hurdles (15.27) and high jump (5-0). She also placed second in the long jump (16-1).
In the distance events, Headrick double-dipped for victories in the 800 (2:24.17) and 1,600 (5:12.31).
“I’m not really set up for my peak yet, so I wasn’t too worried about today,” Headrick said. “I won both events for the points because I don’t want to run the 3,200.”
Olyvia Fleming also contributed greatly to the Lady Indians’ cause, winning both the shot put (31-0) and discus (96-3).
D-B’s Nigel Vidale won the triple jump (44-6) and high jump (6-4) and the Tribe’s Brayden Simpson also impressed, winning both hurdling titles with relative ease.
The boys’ pole vault offered up a great competition that saw D-B’s Jesse Vaughn take the gold with a personal best of 13-7.
Volunteer freshman Aliah Laster won the girls’ pole vault title at 8-6, becoming the first individual conference champion for the Lady Falcons in the event.
UP NEXT
On tap next is the 40th DC/TC Relays presented by Texas Roadhouse next Saturday back in Kingsport. The event is scheduled to have more than 20 teams from the area.