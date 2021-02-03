WISE — Virginia-Wise football coach Dane Damron announced the signing of eight players to the program Wednesday, National Signing Day.
The newest Cavaliers are former Greeneville standout Dorien Goodard, Tazewell all-star offensive lineman Josh Herndon, Jerry Kinney, Brady Dalton, Nick Martin, Rockland Brown, Markel Dailey and TJ Lowe.
“I like this class a lot. I think it builds off last year’s class and gets us closer to competing in the South Atlantic Conference,” Damron said. “It’s small in number but fills a lot of our needs.”
Greeneville native and University of Virginia transfer Goddard comes to the college after a standout high school career in which he played wide receiver and defensive line at Greeneville High School for head coach Caine Ballard. The 6-foot-3 Goddard helped Greeneville to the 2018 TSSAA 4A state championship with a 15-0 record with 78 receptions for 1,320 yards and 14 touchdowns while being named region co-offensive player of the year in 2018.
Herndon is a 6-foot-7, 295-pound offensive lineman from Tazewell that chose UVA Wise after receiving NCAA Division I interest.
Kinney is a 6-foot-4 defensive back from Detroit who comes to UVA Wise after spending time at Missouri Southern University. Dalton is the son of a UVA Wise Hall of Famer Christy Gray Dalton, who left UVA Wise as the all-time leading scorer in women’s basketball and still ranks top five in program history in several categories.
Brady Dalton will play tight end for the Cavaliers after a stellar prep career that saw him excel in football and basketball for Carroll County High School in Hillsville, Virginia
A 6-foot-2 defensive end from Bluefield High School, Martin comes to UVA Wise after earning first-team all-region accolades for the Beavers after a senior season that saw him eclipse 100 total tackles.
Brown comes to the program from Fork Union Military Academy. The Ashburn, Virginia, product originally went to James Madison University as a preferred walk on.
Dailey is a safety from Murray State University who graduated from Pinson Valley High School in Pinson, Alabama. Dailey came up big for Pinson Valley in 2019, tallying 36.5 tackles, four tackles for loss and four interceptions.
The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Lowe committed to UVA Wise out of Buford High School in Buford, Georgia, where he anchored an offensive line that won back-to-back state titles. An all-region honoree, Lowe is expected to contribute on the offensive line upon arrival.
UVA Wise will play an abbreviated spring season that will feature a quartet of games against SAC schools beginning on March 13 at home against Carson-Newman University.