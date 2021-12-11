JOHNSON CITY — Saturday’s nightcap between the Greeneville and Science Hill boys in the Doubletree Roundball basketball showcase carried a lot of clout before it ever started.
Boy, did it ever live up to the anticipation.
The defending TSSAA Class AA champion Greene Devils, behind a career-high 38 points from Belmont signee Jakobi Gillespie, knocked Science Hill from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 74-70 win.
Gillespie sank 13 of 19 shots from the field, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range.
“That was a really good ballgame against two teams that really competed,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said.
“The fight in that game from the coaches to the players and everybody was really good theater.”
The Hilltoppers (7-1) were led by senior Keynan Cutlip’s 32 points. He shot 7-for-15 from the field and 15-for-15 at the free-throw line.
Jamar Livingston added 23 points for the hosts but found foul trouble early. Brady Lawson went 4-for-4 from long distance in the first half and had 12 points.
The Greene Devils (5-2) held Science Hill without a field goal in the fourth quarter.
Both teams shot the ball well from the field. Science Hill made 17 of 34 and Greeneville hit on 26 of 50 attempts.
Adjatay Dabbs played big and finished with 13 points for the Greene Devils, and Jayquan Price added 10.