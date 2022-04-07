BLOUNTVILLE — The West Ridge and Greeneville baseball teams fell out of an ugly tree and hit nearly every branch Thursday at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex, but in the end it was all good for the better-late-than-never Wolves.
West Ridge took advantage of six Greeneville errors in a nine-run fifth inning, overcoming a 4-1 deficit to claim a 10-7 victory in first-day play of the widespread East Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association tournament.
The Wolves (8-6) now travel to the Knoxville area to play three games this weekend.
The 24-school, 42-game event is being played at a dozen sites.
West Ridge coach Mike Hoover was just glad to put one in the win column after a terrible start against the Greene Devils, just 24 hours after Wednesday’s 16-0 loss at Dobyns-Bennett.
“That was some ugly baseball right there, guys,” said Hoover, whose club committed five errors itself. “But you know what? An ugly win is better than the alternative.”
WOLVES ROAR BACK
No-hit through three innings, West Ridge began its comeback when Marshall Buchanan plated Will Harris, who had doubled, with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth.
Down 4-1, the Wolves banged out five base hits in the decisive fifth, sending 14 batters to the plate. The six errors — Greeneville (5-11) committed seven all told — and three base on balls helped turn a promising inning into an avalanche.
Isaac Haynie had a pair of RBI hits in the fifth, including a double, and Wade Witcher laced a two-run single to help fuel the rally. Drew Hoover also plated a run with a single.
Haynie and the hot-hitting Harris both collected two of West Ridge’s eight total hits.
“We’ve made a habit of getting down in ballgames,” Mike Hoover said. “I think we probably did have a bit of a hangover (from) last night and they know we didn’t play well (against D-B).
“It was a matter of just having to come back out and have a few things to go our way, and luckily we were able to string some hits together.”
Witcher’s lined single to left center erased a 4-3 deficit and gave the Wolves the lead for good.
“That was big for him,” Mike Hoover said. “He tends to put a little pressure on himself at times and gets a little anxious, but I thought he had a really good at-bat there staying short, staying smooth and compact. He really got us a big hit and kind of got things going.”
GIBSON GETS THE WIN
Carter Gibson, a junior right-hander who went six innings before yielding to Haynie for a save opportunity, picked up the win, allowing eight of the Devils’ nine hits.
Anderson Franklin had two hits and drove in a run to lead the Greeneville offense.
“We faced some adversity at first (with defensive miscues), but Carter came out and threw well and was getting ground balls,” Mike Hoover said. “We just didn’t make plays behind him.
“He’s a guy who works hard and doesn’t say a whole lot. He’s not going to strike a ton of guys out but he throws a lot of strikes and works quick. We’ve just got to make plays behind him.”
A.J. Smith, the second of three relievers, took the loss for Greeneville.