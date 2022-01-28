GREENEVILLE — When the clock turns over to the fourth quarter, Greeneville basketball faithful know it's Ja’Kobi Gillespie’s time to shine.
Did he ever shine Friday night inside Hal Henard Gymnasium.
The Greene Devils (17-6), behind the Belmont commit's 32 points, snapped Dobyns-Bennett’s seven-game winning streak with a 76-68 nonconference win.
Gillespie was perfect in the fourth quarter, going 4-for-4 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. He also helped open up the offense for the defending TSSAA Class AA champions.
“We know (Ja’Kobi) is going to go make plays and he did a great job,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “His teammates do a great job of rebounding the basketball and that was the biggest difference between this game and the last one we played against them (a 70-61 Tribe win).”
The Indians (20-5) were held below 70 points for the first time in the new year and had a tough time containing Gillespie and backcourt mate Reid Satterfield, who had 14 points. Jayquan Price also made a couple of key shots late and finished with 15.
“Jayquan is doing a really good job for us lately, scoring and playing with a lot of poise,” Woolsey said.
The Model City bunch was led by Malachi Hale’s 18 points. Jack Browder scored 16 before fouling out, but not before netting his 1,000th career point — making it a trio of Indians to reach the mark this season.
All of the starters for the Tribe reached double figures in scoring — Carter Metz had 13 points, Jonavan Gillespie 11 and Brady Stump 10 — but D-B benefited from no points off the bench.
“When you get in big, postseason-type games like this, your guys have to come play,” Indians coach Chris Poore said. “(Ja’Kobi) stepped up when the time called and we didn’t. A lot of us not playing well had to do with their physicality. Hopefully, we’ll learn from that down the stretch.
“It was hard for (McKinley Tincher and Gregory Allen) to get those shots that they normally get. I felt like we got good penetration, but we couldn’t get the easy kick-outs like we’re used to.”
Trailing by three coming out of the halftime break, the Tribe went on a 9-0 run and grabbed a 37-31 lead. The Devils, however, responded quickly and took a 44-42 lead on a thunderous Gillespie dunk off a steal.
The Indians had only eight turnovers but weren't helped by a slow start. Poore’s crew only hit four of its first 15 shots.
DECISIVE MOMENT
The Lady Greene Devils (19-5) — up by just one point after the first quarter — started the second quarter on a 10-0 run, going on to win 74-52.
The 3-pointers were falling all over the place for Greeneville, which finished 10-for-23 from long range.
Grace Hayes led the Lady Devils with 17 points. Chloe Marsh finished with 15, Tambryn Ellenburg 11 and Delana DeBusk 10.
“We’ve gotten better and they’ve gotten better since the last time we saw them,” D-B coach Bill Francis noted. “They beat us 19 at home and they beat us 22 today. I thought our kids battled and we gave up some offensive rebounds and we let them stretch the game out.
“Games like this are great for us because we’ll learn from them. I told them before the game that this is a sectional for us because this is what we’re going to see if we’re fortunate enough to get that far down the road.”
The Lady Indians (13-11) got a standout performance from Caroline Hill, who fired up a game-high 22 points and hit five 3-pointers.
Olivia Doran contributed 14.
“She’s a kid that we want to try to get the ball,” Francis said of Doran, a senior. “She hit some big shots, but they focused on her a little bit more in the second half. We wanted to try to run a few things to get her open, but Greeneville does such a good job of speeding you up that we couldn’t run something to get an open look.”