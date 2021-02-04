The Greeneville Flyboys were introduced as the latest member of the new Appalachian League on Thursday.
The team, which plays at Pioneer Park at Tusculum University, is part of the new league, which has been rebranded as a collegiate wooden bat league.
“I am so excited to finally share the Flyboys name with the Greeneville community,” team General Manager Kay Foster said during a news conference. “After a lot of research into the history of Greeneville and learning about the old airfield where the stadium used to be as well as the strong history of patriotism in this area, we are thrilled to have come up with a name that honors both. We look forward to many years of the new Greeneville Flyboys and can’t wait to have our fans join us in this new adventure.”
The season begins June 3.
Teams previously announced were the Johnson City Doughboys, Bristol State Liners, Elizabethton River Riders and Burlington Sock Puppets. Kingsport’s announcement is set for Friday.