BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Greeneville boys basketball team made history last year when it won its first state championship.
On Friday inside Viking Hall, the Greene Devils made a little bit more when they defeated Amarillo 58-51 in the 38th Arby’s Classic third-place game.
Greeneville became the highest-placing team in the event since 2005 when Science Hill also earned a third-place finish. The Greene Devils' previous best showing was fourth in 1985.
“This was a really good week and there was a lot of bus riding,” Greeneville coach Bard Woolsey said. “It’s like a little over an hour every day and it was a grind for the kids and the coaches. To come down here and not only play but play well is really rewarding.”
Ja’Kobi Gillespie had another sparkling evening, scoring a game-high 28 points and going 8-for-8 from the free-throw line. He put up 20 points in the second half.
Teammate Reid Satterfield added 14, but Jackson Tillery — at 5-foot-7 — who may have made some of the biggest plays of the game. Tillery grabbed three key rebounds and had a key steal late that helped the Greene Devils grab the lead.
Adajatay Dabbs hit for only four points and snagged a steal with one minute left that led to a 51-50 Greeneville lead.
“That was the biggest play of the game,” Gillespie said.
Greeneville had to overcome a slow start against an incredibly well-coached squad from Texas. Sharpshooter Brendan Hausen — a Villanova signee — scored a team-high 18 points for the Sandies and Cade Hornecker — a 7-foot Southern Illinois signee — added 12.
The Sandies had a string of turnovers late that ended up costing them the game.
“This just shows how our hard work pays off. That’s the highest Greeneville has ever gotten in this tournament,” Satterfield said. “It felt great to make history winning state last year and it feels great to make history again.”
West Ridge 66, Twin Springs 61
West Ridge’s first Arby’s Classic win was a memorable one.
The Wolves were up by 13 points at one point in the third quarter before Twin Springs came roaring back to take a 57-56 lead late.
Then with less than a minute left and down by one possession, the Titans went to the free-throw line. Bradley Owens missed the try, but Twin Springs got the rebound.
Owens drove into the basket and got the bucket to go, but officials called a charge and waved off the score.
The Wolves received some key buckets late when Ty Barb hit a 3-pointer and Wade Witcher sank a jumper.
“What a hard-fought game and hats off to Twin Springs. They’re good and (Connor Lane and Owens) are hard to guard,” West Ridge coach John Dyer said. “They made tough shots. We’re really close to being pretty good. Every time we get up, we just shoot ourselves in the foot.
“We got up 13 and they hit 3 and then we turned it over twice. What was 13 became eight and they’re back in it.”
Lane helped get Twin Springs back in it when he got going in the second half for 15 of his game-high 24 points. Owens was right behind him with 22 points that included five 3-pointers.
Mason Elliott scored 13 to also finish in double figures for the Titans.
“We got some calls in the first half, but the timing of it was a little unfortunate,” Twin Springs coach Ty Webb said. “That happens sometimes and you just have to find a way to fight through it. Hats off to West Ridge. They made some big shots down the stretch.
“I was pleased with the way we fought. I learned that this is a tough group in this tournament.”
Jackson Dean and Witcher each had 16 to lead the Wolves, who shot 11-for-22 from long range.
“We’re very appreciative of Richard Ensor, Tennessee High staff and others for letting us play this game,” Dyer noted. “We found out Wednesday that we were playing this (consolation) game. It was a late Christmas gift for our guys.”
Volunteer 72, Abingdon 55
The pressure got to Abingdon early and often, the Falcons from Virginia committed 18 turnovers and Volunteer continually capitalized on opportunities.
Garrison Barrett led Volunteer with 27 points and sharpshooter Joltin Harrison fired up 21, a total that included four 3-pointers.
It was the first Arby's win in program history for Volunteer.
“I thought our attitude was really good and I thought our effort was really good,” Volunteer coach Mike Poe said. “We’ve had a rough stretch where we played Morristown East, Dr. Phillips, and lost a tough one the other day (to Union). It was good to see our kids bounce back today and give that good of an effort.”
Volunteer shot 58.3% from the field and suffocated Abingdon on defense.
Dayton Osborne had 15 points to lead Abingdon, which shot 40% from the field. Evan Ramsey — the 7-foot anchor for the Virginia crew — was on the bench but did not play.
Haynes Carter contributed 13 points, and Konnor Kilgore and James Whited each had 10 for Abingdon.
“We got a lot out of the press and we decided that if we wanted to play fast, we’d have to play some younger kids,” Poe said. “They all played a lot of minutes. If they buy into what we’re doing, we can still be successful with those younger guys.”
Knox Catholic 69, Bearden 58
With his team down a pair going into the fourth quarter, B.J. Edwards put Catholic on his back and carried the Irish over the finish line.
Edwards scored the first six points of the final stanza and put the Irish back out front for the first time since the start of the third quarter. He finished with a game-high 26 points and nine rebounds.
Teammate Blue Cain had 23 points for Catholic, which placed sixth in the prestigious event in itsfirst appearance.
A series of bad passes by the Bulldogs late when they were still only down by six led to Catholic run-outs, and the Irish lead swelled to 14.
Jake Poole and Darian Bailey each had 17 points to lead Bearden. Bailey also had 10 rebounds.
Dr. Phillips 55, Jonesboro 44
Florida's Panthers overcame a slow start to claim fifth place in their first Arby's appearance.
Kansas signee Ernest Udeh Jr. had a big game, especially in the fourth quarter, and finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. Riley Kugel (14) and Denzel Aberdeen (11) also finished in double-figure scoring for Dr. Phillips.
Jonesboro was led by Amarion Wilson put up 15 points to lead Arkansas' Jonesboro.
Fun Factory 3-Point Contest
Long Island Lutheran’s Dylan Goodman won the 3-point contest with a final score of 16.
The runner-up was determined in a shootout and Long Island's A.K. Abusaab defeated Volunteer’s Joltin Harrison with a second round score of 15-11.
The other participants were Tennessee High’s Ty Hopson and Marquis Phelps, West Ridge’s Peyton Sams, Twin Springs’ Owens, Volunteer’s Bradin Minton and Barrett, and Dr. Phillips’ Jack Chehansky, Jackson Slater and Jonathan Caicedo.