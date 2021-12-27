BRISTOL, Tenn. — That well-known Tennessee football school from Greeneville can play a little basketball as well, as demonstrated in Monday night’s feature game of the 38th Arby’s Classic.
In a battle of defending state champions, Greeneville never trailed and collected a 59-42 victory over Union in first-round play at Viking Hall.
The Greene Devils (9-3) rode the combined 32-point effort of their outstanding guard combo, Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Adjatay Dabbs, to the comfortable win.
Union (3-2) trailed 8-7 midway through the first quarter, but Gillespie produced back-to-back buckets off the dribble, Dabbs scored in transition after coming up with a steal, and the Devils were hardly threatened again.
Gillespie, who led his team with 18 points on an 8-of-15 effort from the floor, played in foul trouble all evening.
“In the first half I didn’t like the fight in our team,” said veteran Union coach Zack Moore. “You know, Gillespie gets in foul trouble and they sit him the whole second quarter and we didn’t take advantage.
“In the second half I thought we fought a lot harder, but that’s a tough team to play from behind against. They can really pressure us (defensively) and with Gillespie in the game they’re not going to turn it over.”
And when the 6-foot-2 Gillespie was saddled on the bench, the 6-1 Dabbs delivered consistently, making 6 of 11 of his shots from the field.
“He (Dabbs) played with four fouls the last six minutes, but he really picked us up when we needed it tonight,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “He really helped us grind it out when we weren’t really flowing.”
Trailing 27-17 at halftime, the Bears managed to hang in the game in the third quarter, erasing a 39-24 deficit by scoring the last six points of the period to trail 39-30 heading into the final eight minutes.
But Union could get no closer than 41-34 with 6:30 remaining. The Bears went their next six possessions without a bucket, and Dabbs and Jackson Tillery helped Greeneville produce a 10-0 spurt to regain total control.
The Bears, who shot 33.3%, were led by the 19-point effort of Bradley Bunch and the 10-point game of Caiden Bartee.
Bunch, a gifted 6-6 senior, was a bit off his usual offensive game. He made 7 of 21 shots and zero 3-pointers against the tough, physical defense of 6-4, 215-pound senior Terry Grove.
“(Bunch) is a great player but Terry can guard about anybody on the floor,” Woolsey said. “He has enough quickness and enough length to make things difficult. We try to play physical first.”
Union finished with 15 turnovers to Greeneville’s 10.
Dr. Phillips 75, Volunteer 45
The gang from Church Hill fought as hard as coach Mike Poe could have hoped, but taking on a top-20 team in the nation is a chore for any team.
Dr. Phillips, an Orlando, Florida, school ranked No. 17 by MaxPreps, ran away to a 75-45 victory, racing out to a 21-9 edge after one quarter.
Volunteer (8-5) did manage to cut the deficit to 24-19 early in the second period, but the Panthers (8-3) eased back out to a 37-23 advantage by halftime and were never threatened again.
Dr. Phillips outscored Volunteer 28-12 in the third quarter.
Featuring three Division I signees, the Panthers threw down 13 dunks.
“They’re a good ballclub,” allowed Poe, a longtime veteran of East Tennessee high school wars. “They’ve got great size and great strength and they can shoot it and they all handle it pretty well and they can finish around the goal.
“But to me, it’s all about our kids. I thought we competed really, really hard in the first half and we probably ran out of gas a little bit because we were having to play harder than normal. If I can get my guys to play that hard for 32 minutes, then we’ll have something. But I was very proud of them.”
Denzel Aberdeen, a Florida commit, scored 17 points to pace the winners. Dr. Phillips also got 16-point games from Riley Kugel (Mississippi State) and 6-10 Ernest Udeh Jr. (Kansas). Jackson Slater provided 11 points to the cause.
The Panthers shot 60.8% and had only nine turnovers.
Volunteer, which shot 44% and committed 13 turnovers, got 10 points from senior guard Jon Wes Lovelace.
“It was a fun experience,” said Volunteer junior guard Bradin Minton, who scored nine points on a 4-of-5 effort from the floor. “I’ve played against players like that in travel ball, but around here you don’t see it very often.
“But it was fun and it will get us better. We played our hearts out.”