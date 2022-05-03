KINGSPORT — In an email to the Times News on Tuesday, Dobyns-Bennett athletic director Frankie DeBusk announced Kayce Green as the new head volleyball coach.
“We are very excited for Kayce to join the Tribe as our next head volleyball coach," DeBusk said. "Coach Green has seen sustained success throughout her professional career. She is a winner and I am looking forward to the immediate impact she will have on our volleyball program here at Dobyns-Bennett.”
Green comes to Dobyns-Bennett after serving as head coach at Nashville Christian School from 2011-2021.
During her 11 seasons in Nashville, she amassed an overall record of 429-55 (.886), including a district high school record of 182-20.
The two-time district coach of the year led her squad to five district championships, four region championships and nine sub-state/state appearances.
At Nashville Christian, she was also named “Faculty Member/Teacher of the Year” and received two faculty excellence awards as a fine arts administrator and high school/middle school teacher.
Green also served as assistant director and head coach at Club West Volleyball-Nashville from 2012-2020.
During that time, Green consistently led teams, ranging from ages 13 to 17, to qualify for USAV and AAU Nationals. Two of those teams went on to place in the top 20 of their bracket at the nationals competition.
“I am thrilled to get to work with our coaches and student-athletes,” Green said. “To be part of a program like this one is both a gift and a challenge. There are amazing leaders and athletes in this program and everyone involved will be up to that challenge. Everyone is hungry to return to being one of the top programs in the state and a title contender. I have no doubt in my mind that it can and will be done. Roll Tribe!”
Green graduated with honors from Kent State and Regent University.
She has a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts in Theater Arts from Kent State University and a Master’s degree from Regent University in Theater Arts Administration.
She graduated from Columbus East High School in Columbus, Indiana.
Green and her husband Josh, who is originally from Kingsport, just recently relocated from Nashville to Kingsport. They have two daughters, Scout and Maisey.