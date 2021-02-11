There'll be a new face on the sidelines for Daniel Boone volleyball in the fall.
On Thursday, athletic director Danny Good announced the hiring of Tennille Green as the head coach. Green takes over for Chelsea Baker, who stepped down at the end of last season.
In her most recent stint at Volunteer in 2019, Green led the Lady Falcons to a fourth-place finish in the District 1-AAA tournament.
She also coached at Church Hill Middle School, where she led the Lady Panthers to a first-place finish in the conference and third place in the state.
Green has also led high-school-aged club teams for four seasons through several tournaments and a bid to a national competition.
“She comes from a program at Sullivan South, when you consider (coach) Sherry Hooks, that says enough in itself, if you know anything about volleyball,” Good said. “She is extremely competitive and has head-coaching experience at the high school level already under her belt.
“Her and Chelsea (Baker) have the same pedigree. And Coach Baker was in support of this decision. When you have somebody coming in to replace you, and you support her, that goes a long way.”
Green was a two-time all-state athlete in volleyball for the Lady Rebels.
In her collegiate career at East Tennessee State, she was a four-year starter and earned many prestigious athletic awards, including Southern Conference player of the week and Southern Conference all-tournament team. She achieved 1,000 career kills and 1,000 career digs.
A press release from Good stated, “The search committee spent several months in pursuit of the ideal candidate to continue propelling a program that has experienced success for many years under the leadership of Coach Chelsea Baker.
“Coach Green has previously met and shows promise to succeed all criteria identified by the search committee in pursuit of leading the volleyball program. Including an unwavering commitment to help players first succeed as students off the court.
"Coach Green’s background, as both a player and program leader, is very appealing to our school.”