BRISTOL, Tenn. — David Gravel scored the World of Outlaws Sprint Car sweep on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track.
The Connecticut driver made a pass of Logan Schuchart with two laps to go and held off 10-time Outlaws champion Donny Schatz to take Sunday’s $25,000-to-win feature in the Bristol Throwdown.
After falling to third behind Schatz, Gravel rallied into the runner-up spot. He chased Schuchart through traffic before Schuchart slipped coming off turn 2, and Gravel dove underneath to take the lead.
Schuchart’s car slowed as the cars came to the white flag, setting up a two-lap shootout in which Gravel pulled away for his 61st career win.
“Logan slipped up a couple of times before I passed him. I had a huge run on Logan and got the lead,” Gravel said. “He was running a hellacious pace. You run that fast, then get to traffic and you have to slow down and figure things out. He made a couple of mistakes, I made a couple, and so did Donny. Luckily, I was able to recover. To cap off and sweep the weekend at Bristol, it’s awesome.”
Schatz, who was looking for a milestone 300th career victory, held off Aaron Reutzel for the runner-up spot. Driving for Tony Stewart Racing team, Schatz was left frustrated.
“We had a solid finish and had good speed, just needed to be more consistent every time it went yellow,” the North Dakota racer said. “The guys did an awesome job with the car. It’s just the nature of the beast, so hard to climb out of that hole. We had a chance to contend for a while, but ended up second, so we’ll take it.”
Reutzel, who finished second to Gravel in Friday’s feature, ended up third after a mad rush just to get his No. 83 ready to race. His engine spewed smoke at the end of his heat race.
They got the car fixed in time, but the Texas driver noted that racing in the afternoon also affected the handling of his car.
“Just kept our heads down and kept digging. We tried to make the best of everything that happened,” Reutzel said. “We were pretty good, just not as good as the first night.”
Giovanni Scelzi finished fourth and Nashville's Paul McMahan was fifth.
Two-time defending World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet finished 11th and Schuchart wound up 19th in the 24-car field.
Because the race was postponed from Saturday, NASCAR driver Kyle Larson had to forgo racing at BMS for the Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
BIG BLOCK MODIFIEDS
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen scored the weekend sweep in the Super DIRTcar Big Block Modified Series.
The veteran of the Super DIRTcar Modifieds scored his third straight win in the series and 28th career win overall.
He swapped the lead with pole-sitter Mike Mahaney three times, taking the lead for good on lap 24 of the 40-lap, $10,000-to-win feature. Riding the high line, Friesen won by a half-second over runner-up Demetrious Drellos.
“I had some speed today,” Friesen said. “I just needed a long run to get the tires to fire up. This is the best afternoon track I’ve ever seen. To ride the cushion like that, it’s just such an awesome feeling, really cool.”
Max McLaughlin, son of former NASCAR Busch Series driver Mike McLaughin, finished third. Mahaney and Ryan Watt rounded out the top five.
QUALIFYING STANDARDS
During Sunday qualifying, Sam Hafertepe Jr. led 17 drivers who broke the World of Outlaws track record Gravel set on Friday night.
The Texas racer toured the BMS oval in 13.326 seconds at 142.098 mph. Gravel was second fastest at 13.391 at 141.408 mph.
Mahaney led the Super DIRTcar drivers with a 16.316-second lap (116.057) in his Big Block Modified. Truck series racer Tyler Dippel was second fastest at 16.361 (115.783).