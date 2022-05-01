KINGSPORT — The journey for former Gate City basketball sensation Mac McClung to the sport’s highest level has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride.
On Sunday, he was able to get off the ride and host his second annual youth basketball camp at TNT Sportsplex.
The crowds of young hoopers came out in droves, lining up by the hundreds to get an autograph and a picture with the local Los Angeles Lakers product.
“This is one of the most fun things I do in my offseason is play around with the kids from the area,” McClung said. “All TNT had left was a Sunday, but I’m grateful they let me come here and fit me into the schedule.”
Being back in the Tri-Cities brought back a lot of memories of McClung's days in youth camps and looking up to the great area players that came before him.
And he's always been one to give back to either the game or his community in the best of ways.
“I remember I was the same way as these kids, thinking the guys in high school were the coolest things in the world,” McClung said. “To see that same look on their faces is very humbling and a great experience.”
After going undrafted last year and subsequently signing an NBA G League contract with the Lakers, McClung put the rest of the league on notice many times.
For his superb play all season, he was rewarded with the G League Rookie of the Year and was named to the all-league team.
“That was an awesome moment for me,” McClung said. “We were about to play a game and (South Bay coach Miles Simon) brought a camera crew (into the locker room) and he announced it. He said that there were so many first- and second-round picks that didn’t get the award and I felt really grateful.”
McClung did get a taste of the big-time, though.
He made a brief NBA appearance on a 10-day contract with the Chicago Bulls in a game against the Atlanta Hawks. McClung made his first and only shot — a pull-up jumper from 16 feet — to become the first Southwest Virginia native to score in an NBA game since Jim Palmer of Keokee made a bucket for the New York Knicks in 1963.
Then on the final day of the regular season, McClung put an exclamation point on his journey so far with the Lakers by scoring their last bucket of the season.
Fittingly, it was one of his signature two-handed reverse slam dunks, which was eerily similar to the final bucket of his high school career in the state title game against R.E. Lee-Staunton in 2018.
“I didn't realize that until all the social media came out,” he said. “That was a fun game to be a part of because a lot of the young guys got to play and we ended up winning. I’m grateful for the experience.”
The Lakers missed the NBA playoffs, and their offseason is in full swing. Training camp is looming and McClung says he is making plans to be back on a roster somewhere next season.
“I talked with (Lakers VP of Operations) Rob (Pelinka) right before I left,” he said. “It’s a business and whatever happens happens. I enjoy being with the Laker culture and we’ll see. I want to be on a roster next year, for sure.”