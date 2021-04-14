BLUEFIELD — Balanced scoring led Graham to the Region 2D golf championship Tuesday.
Led by the 80 of Braden Surface, the G-Men had four players shoot better than 90 to register a 339 team total at the Fincastle Golf Course.
Caleigh Street of Richlands was the medalist after posting a 4-over-par 74.
Street’s efforts helped the Blue Tornado to a runner-up team finish after a 373.
Gate City, led by Ethan Dishner’s 90, finished six strokes behind Richlands with a 373. Wise Central placed fourth after finishing with a 425.
GOING TO STATE
Graham will represent Region 2D in the team competition at the VHSL Class 2 tournament on April 19 at the River Course between Radford and Blacksburg.
Street, Virginia High’s Caleb Leonard (80) and Central’s Jack England earned individual spots in the state tournament field.
The trip to the state tourney will be a first for England.
“I’m excited,” he said. “It’s my first year (reaching the state tournament). I feel like I’ve worked really hard for it and I’m really excited to prepare for it and feel really fortunate to be able to make it.”