BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Graham played a football game that Butch Palmer would be proud of Saturday.
G-Men coach Tony Palmer’s father did not get to watch his son and his alma mater advance to the Region 2D championship game with a dominating 48-13 win over Union at Mitchell Stadium.
Butch Palmer died Monday, potentially throwing the program into turmoil. But Tony Palmer was not about to let that happen.
While he and his family mourned, the G-Men coach leaned on his staff to prepare Graham for Union.
“The assistant coaches did an amazing job preparing the players and they responded,” Palmer said, fighting back tears minutes after the victory. “It’s emotional. It’s very emotional.”
Like his father, Palmer is a Graham alum and Saturday’s win went beyond just the final score. The coach, though focused on the game, said thoughts of his father were never out of his mind.
Graham (11-0) will host Ridgeview (9-3) in the Region 2D final next Saturday at 1 p.m. at Mitchell Stadium.
Ridgeview earned the first trip to the regional title game in school history with Friday’s 26-20 win over Wise Central in the other 2D semifinal.
TAKING CONTROL
In the regular-season meeting between Graham and Union in September, the teams battled back and forth before Graham took a dramatic 28-27 win.
There was not much drama Saturday.
The G-Men drove 67 yards on the game’s opening drive to set an early tone, one they never let go on a chilly afternoon.
“Give Graham credit. They outcoached us and were more prepared and I didn’t do a very good job of getting our guys ready to play today,” Union coach Travis Turner said. “This one falls on me. We’ve got to go back to work and get in the weight room.”
Graham’s first score came on a 1-yard touchdown run from quarterback Zach Blevins with 8:49 to play in the opening quarter. The score was the first of four rushing touchdowns for Blevins, who finished with 162 yards on 21 carries. The senior went 3-for-3 through the air for 76 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown pass to Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw.
Graham scored touchdowns on its first seven possessions: on runs of 1, 7, 3 and 2 yards by Blevins, the Blevins to Turner-Bradshaw pass, and Brayden Meadows’ scoring runs of 20 and 8 yards.
Ty’Drez Clements also got into the offensive game for the G-Men. The sophomore rushed for 118 yards on 14 carries.
DOMINANT DEFENSE
While Graham’s offense racked up yards and points, its defense kept Union (8-4) from doing the same.
Bears big-yardage back Zavier Lomax was held to 37 yards rushing on 16 carries.
“Lomax had a hard time getting free and the credit goes to them,” Turner said.
Quarterback Bradley Bunch provided the bulk of the offense for Union. The senior completed 9 of 17 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown.
PATCHWORK
Union’s coaches also had to realign their defense after a key injury.
“Tanner Jervis got hurt there in the second quarter and that hurt us defensively on the line when he went out and couldn’t come back in,” Turner said. “We had to move a couple of guys around and try to put things together somehow. We had to play a couple of sophomores at linebacker that maybe weren’t ready to play yet.
“It’s a good learning experience. We’ll learn from this and we’ll get better.”