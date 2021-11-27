BLUEFIELD, W. Va. — The first quarter was controlled by Ridgeview. The rest of the game was dominated by Graham.
After falling behind 14-0, the G-Men rolled off 49 straight points on the way to a 49-21 victory over the Wolfpack in the Region 2D football championship Saturday at Mitchell Stadium.
Graham (12-0) will host defending VHSL Class 2 champion Appomattox County (11-1) in the state semifinals next Saturday at Mitchell Stadium.
Appomattox County has won five of the past six Class 2 titles. The G-Men kept the string from being six in a row when they won the state crown in 2018.
EARLY CONTROL
Graham got off to a shaky start against a fired-up Ridgeview squad that controlled the line of scrimmage and the game clock early.
The Wolfpack (9-4) went 73 yards on a time-consuming 13-play drive and took a 7-0 lead with 6:43 left to play in the first quarter when Ryan O’Quinn connected with Cannon Hill for a 24-yard touchdown pass.
Ridgeview followed that score by recovering an onside kick but could not capitalize on the turnover. However, the ’Pack went up 14-0 four minutes into the second quarter when Hill capped a six-play, 35-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run out of the wildcat formation.
G-MEN GO TO WORK
Despite suffering an injury earlier in the quarter, quarterback Zach Blevins directed the G-Men to the end zone on the squad’s final three first-half possessions.
“Zach got banged up, but he gutted out and came out there and handed the ball off and did what he was supposed to do,” Graham coach Tony Palmer said.
Two of the scores followed Ridgeview fumbles.
Graham’s first score came on a 21-yard touchdown run from Ty’Drez Clements with 6:58 left before halftime. After a Ridgeview fumble, Graham scored on Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw’s 12-yard rush at the 4:10 mark. Another ‘Pack fumble led to a 32-yard touchdown strike from Blevins to Turner-Bradshaw for a 21-14 G-Men lead with 1:14 left in the half.
“We gave them a couple of turnovers and you can’t give this bunch anything like that,” Ridgeview coach Todd Tiller said. “Hats off to them. Great athletes, great coaches, heck of a team.”
TURNER-BRADSHAW POWERED
Graham continued its dominance in the third quarter, thanks in big part to Turner-Bradshaw.
The NCAA Division II prospect accounted for two of the G-Men’s three touchdowns in the frame, giving him four scores on the day.
Turner-Bradshaw finished with three catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns and 48 rushing yards and a score on six carries. He also returned an interception 13 yards for a touchdown.
“At the beginning of the game we gave up some big plays and we got off to a bad start,” Turner-Bradshaw said. “But then we got a few turnovers and we got some scores and we started executing and we came out at halftime ready to roll.”
Part of that second-half roll included a defensive switch that included putting another rusher up front on the line to dial up the pressure on O’Quinn.
“We had to. We had to make some adjustments,” Palmer noted. “Defensively, we just went back to what we do.
“We prepared all week for their passing game and making sure we had people in position. And we were giving them too much time. We just decided to go back to what we do and play a little football that way.”
THE NUMBERS
Clements finished with 117 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Blevins only threw four passes but completed two for 110 yards and two TDs.
O’Quinn, a freshman, completed 16 of 32 passes for 193 yards with the TD and the pick. Hill and Brandon Beavers connected for a 43-yard touchdown pass for Ridgeview in the final 1:04.