Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will reportedly issue Executive Order No. 55 to allow for contact sports to start practice for the 2020 season, provided they follow the requirements of TSSAA.
The sports this affects immediately are football and girls soccer. Football teams can begin practice as soon as they complete the heat-acclimation process. For some teams, that means a Monday start to full practice.
The order is part of the “Safe Reopening Plan for Tennessee Schools,” which was announced Tuesday afternoon.
Science Hill head football coach Stacy Carter said he is pleased.
“For football is makes me feel great,” Carter said. “Getting the kids back to practice is what we’ve been wanting to do. There is still some stuff left in the air about how we will do this. Right now the teams in our region aren’t allowed to use the locker room.”
Before Lee’s decision, high school contact sports were not allowed to practice before at least Aug. 29.
This decision opens the door for football season to possibly start on time with games scheduled for Aug. 21.
It comes on the heels of Virginia calling off all sports until December.