Patrick Good spent two seasons terrorizing Mark Prosser when Prosser was the men's basketball coach at Western Carolina. Now the former David Crockett star is joining Prosser at his latest gig.
Prosser is the new coach at Winthrop and the school in Rock Hill, South Carolina, announced Good’s signing on Twitter.
Good, a shooting guard, played two seasons at East Tennessee State before opting out of last season.
Prosser probably had two games etched into his memory when he decided to have Good join the team.
Good broke the ETSU record by making 11 3-pointers against Western Carolina in 2019. He scored 35 points that night.
His next big game against Prosser's Catamounts came the following season when his 26 points lifted the Bucs to a 68-67 win and the Southern Conference’s regular-season title. Good scored 17 points in the final four minutes and made the winning 3-pointer.
Good is a 38% shooter from 3-point range for his career. Against Prosser, he's hit 47%.
Yeah, I think the Hill will Rock with this one...🦅🦅🦅Welcome @patgood00!!
Good was a third-team All-SoCon performer in 2018-19. He averaged 8.9 points a game in two seasons at ETSU.
He began his career at Appalachian State, playing one season for the Mountaineers before transferring to ETSU.