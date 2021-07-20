After a tough weekend for the local short tracks, there is some encouraging news coming out of it.
The lights went out at Kingsport Speedway after two of Friday night’s six scheduled races. Rain forced postponement of the Schaffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Super Late Model race from Monday night to Sunday, Aug. 1.
It was disappointing from the fact that solid crowds were in attendance and the fans saw no action at Kingsport and no racing at Bulls Gap.
Appalachian Power has the backstretch lighting restored at Kingsport Speedway and there doesn’t appear to be any lingering issues with the track scheduled to host a full program of racing on Friday night.
All five classes of racing are on tap, headlined by twin 35-lap Late Model Stock races.
Despite the early ending last week, it was encouraging to see a good show by the Late Models. There were a dozen cars, more than half strong cars, in the first of scheduled twin 35-lap races.
In the end, Chase Dixon held off fellow 18-year-old Dillon Hodge for the win. If there hadn’t been the problem with the lights, it was shaping up to be a really good second race with the top-eight finishers inverted.
The race would have had Joey Trent, Nik Williams and Wayne Hale starting ahead of Ronnie McCarty, Brad Housewright, Hodge and Dixon. Williams, the points leader, has six wins at Kingsport this season, while Trent, Hale and Housewright all have victories on the 3/8-mile concrete oval.
McCarty, a two-time Kingsport champion, was racing for the first time in almost two years in his No. 5 Ford. Despite that, he was instantly a contender.
Hodge, making his second start of the season, was the fastest in qualifying in his No. 51 Chevrolet, and the young driver ran in the top three throughout the first race.
With those two and Dixon back in the lineup, it certainly made a strong field at a time when tracks across the country are struggling with car counts.
Add in the competitive races of the Pure Street and Pure 4 classes, and the variety of the Sportsman and Mod 4 races, it’s a good night of entertainment, and that is certainly encouraging for Kingsport Speedway.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m. followed by practice, qualifying and then racing scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
Weekly racing is scheduled Saturday night at Volunteer Speedway as the Open Wheel Modifieds make their return to the 4/10-mile dirt track.
The Crate Late Models headline the action with a 25-lap feature. Other classes will run 20-lap features including Sportsman Late Model, Classic, Modified Street, Front Wheel Drive and the aforementioned Open Wheel Modifieds.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with hot laps starting at 7 p.m.
The rescheduled Southern Nationals Series will have an early start time on Aug. 1. Grandstands open at 4 p.m. and hot laps start at 6, followed by qualifying and racing.
Fans and race teams need to hold on to grandstand tickets and pit arm bands to use on Aug. 1.
MOTOCROSS AND DRAG RACING
Round nine of the Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series is scheduled for Saturday at I-81 Motorsports Park.
For the straight-liners, Bristol Dragway hosts the DER Bracket Series with a test-and-tune Friday evening with racing scheduled Saturday and Sunday.
Racing is also scheduled for Cherokee Race Park in Rogersville on Saturday.