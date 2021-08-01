Just a little more than three months ago, the VHSL crowned its state golf champions.
A new season begins Monday in Virginia ahead of a large tournament set for Tuesday involving several area teams.
NOT A MAJOR DEAL
The pandemic forced the postponement of golf’s 2020 fall season to the spring of this year, and state tournaments took place in mid-April.
Golf is traditionally the first high school sport out of the gate and most area coaches say the quick turnaround this year is not a big deal.
“We don’t have a concern about starting so soon after the spring season,” Wise Central’s Robin Dotson said.
Many high school golfers spend a chunk of their summer playing in area tournaments anyway.
Central senior Jack England recently finished second in the Lonesome Pine Invitational and after coming off a fifth-place finish in the Class 2 championship, he again is a contender for the top golfer in the region.
Castlewood’s Abby Bradley is a strong bet to repeat as Region 1D medalist. After leading her team to a runner-up finish behind George Wythe in the Class 1 tournament, Bradley won the girls individual championship in the Tri-Cities Golf League.
With Bradley, senior Coleman Cook and others back for the Blue Devils, Castlewood should again be a top contender at the Class 1 level.
Gate City is looking to make some noise again as well. Under the guidance of co-head coaches Rhea McConnell and Jody Wolfe, the Blue Devils have qualified for regional play for the past seven seasons.
When it comes to recent dominance in golf in Southwest Virginia, however, Abingdon has the crown of consistency. Since 2015, the defending Class 3 champion Falcons have won four state crowns and finished as runner-up once.
Abingdon seniors Will Watson and Caleb Brummitt and junior Grace Addison, all all-state players, return.
QUICK START
Two large high school tournaments are set for early this month, including Tuesday’s Woodford Classic at Wytheville Country Club. Abingdon, Castlewood, Gate City and Union are among the teams in the field.
More than a dozen teams from the region are to compete on Aug. 10 at Cedar Hill Country Club near Jonesville. Lee High coach Barry Audia said 15 will vie for the title at the annual Farmers and Miners Invitational tournament.
The tournament, viewed by many as the traditional start to the season in Southwest Virginia and often a preview to the entire fall, was canceled last year because of the pandemic.