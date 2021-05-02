The green jacket will again be at stake at Glenrochie Country Club later this month.
The second Bill Webster Junior Championship will be held May 15-16 at the club in Abingdon. The tournament was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The winners in each division earn a green jacket. But unlike the one given out down at Augusta, this one is a letterman’s jacket, complete with a big G in the shape of the Glenrochie logo.
There’s also a champions dinner, a par-3 contest and honorary starters hitting ceremonial tee shots, just like at the Masters.
“We really want to give the kids of the area a tournament that feels like the Masters to them,” Glenrochie professional Euggie Jones said. “It’s a special weekend. The club has really gotten behind this tournament. We love seeing the kids out there.”
There are four divisions: middle school girls, middle school boys, high school girls and high school boys. The high school players will compete over 36 holes, 18 each day. The middle schoolers will play nine each day.
The tournament is named in honor of Bill Webster, the club’s first and longtime pro.
The entry fee is $130 for high school golfers and $65 for middle school players. All participants get unlimited use of the Glenrochie range and course May 10-14 after 4 p.m. Lunch is also included each day of the tournament.
It all starts with the par-3 contest on May 14. The par-3 event will be held in memory of Abingdon student and golfer Kirk Nairn, who died in a car accident on the eve of his high school graduation in 2019 and the same weekend as the inaugural Bill Webster Junior Championship.
Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded as well. The awards, one for a high school boy and one for a high school girl, will be based on academic achievements and community service as well as golf accomplishments.
Isabella van der Biest, a star golfer for Dobyns-Bennett who signed to play at Alabama, won the 2019 girls title. Will Watson, who recently committed to Virginia Tech after helping Abingdon win a state championship, is the defending boys champion.
Jones said he’ll take entries until the middle of next week. Call (276) 628-3059 for more information.
HULBERT ADVANCES
East Tennessee State golfer Trevor Hulbert tied for medalist honors at the U.S. Open local qualifier last week in Knoxville.
Hulbert shot a 3-under-par 68 at Fox Den Country Club to tie Tennessee golfer Hunter Wolcott for top honors.
There were 75 players vying for four spots to advance to U.S. Open final qualifying. Hulbert was 3 under over the final seven holes to punch his ticket.
Four players shot 1 under to tie for the final two spots and Davis Shore and Heath Slocum survived a four-man playoff to advance.
Final qualifying is being held at several courses around the country, beginning May 24.
Before he can worry about that, Hulbert will play in an NCAA regional May 16-19. ETSU won the Southern Conference championship to earn the conference’s automatic bid. The regional selections will be announced Wednesday during a program on Golf Channel.
Hulbert’s father, Mike Hulbert, is a former ETSU All-American who serves as a volunteer assistant coach for the team. He won three times on the PGA Tour, was a Ryder Cup vice captain and worked on television during PGA Tour events and the Masters.
The 121st U.S. Open is set for June 17-20 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.
COACH OF THE YEAR
When ETSU’s Jake Amos was named the Southern Conference’s coach of the year last week, it continued a tradition at the school.
Fred Warren won 12 coach of the year awards (10 SoCon, two Atlantic Sun) before retiring. Before Warren, Hal Morrison won the SoCon award five times.
SHELTON’S HONOR
After the ETSU women won the Southern Conference tournament, Stefanie Shelton was chosen as the league’s coach of the year for the second time.
Her two SoCon awards came 16 years apart. In between, she was the Atlantic Sun Conference’s coach of the year four times when the school played in that league after being forced out of the SoCon for dropping football.
The Bucs will play in the LSU Regional from May 10-12. It’s ETSU’s fifth NCAA appearance under Shelton.
MILLIGAN WOMEN ROLL
The Milligan women’s golf team is headed to the NAIA national tournament May 25-28 at Rose Creek Golf Course in Oklahoma City.
The Buffaloes, ranked 11th in the latest NAIA poll, earned that spot by winning the Appalachian Athletic Conference’s direct qualifier.
Alayna Perryman won the individual championship when she closed with a round of 71. Milligan won the tournament by 29 strokes.
The team earned its fourth national-tournament spot in the last five full seasons.