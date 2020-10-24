BLOUNTVILLE — Friday was the final home football game for Sullivan Central in the school’s history.
The Cougars made it one to remember.
Central scored 11 first-half touchdowns and held Union County to minus-13 yards in the opening half on the way to a 76-6 Region 1-4A victory at Bernie Webb Field.
Central will consolidate with Sullivan South and Sullivan North next year to form West Ridge.
WHAT A HALF
Senior quarterback Will Nottingham had a career night, accounting for seven of Central’s 11 touchdowns in the first two quarters.
Nottingham completed 10 of 12 passes for 287 yards and six touchdowns and ran for a 33-yard score — all in the first half.
“This is definitely the best game I’ve ever had by far,” Nottingham said. “It was fun.”
Preston Staubus hauled in two of Nottingham’s scoring strikes, one for 19 yards and one for 29 yards.
Winning the last game on the home field meant a lot, Staubus said.
“It was important to go out with a bang at Bernie Webb. It was a lot of fun,” he said.
Nottingham also connected with Peyton Greene for two touchdowns, a 61-yarder and a 44-yarder.
“Obviously this is the last game ever at Central and it’s nice to end it with a big win like this,” Nottingham said.
Greene didn’t just score on offense. He returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown and took an interception back 12 yards for a TD.
Will Horne hauled in a 2-yard touchdown pass and Gabe Blessing scored on a 61-yard touchdown catch.
Connor Wilson set the tone for the night when he took a jet sweep 68 yards — on the game’s first play from scrimmage — for a score. Nottingham had a 33-yard sprint up the middle and Nick Harrison a 2-yard jaunt for the Cougars’ other first-half rushing scores.
Union County (0-5, 0-2) got into positive yardage in the third quarter on a 68-yard scoring drive. With 4:18 left in the third, Peyton Ray connected with Carson Nicely for a 15-yard TD.
BIG NIGHT ON FIELD AND OFF
The huge victory also helped Central celebrate homecoming and Senior Night, capping what coach Christopher Steger said was an emotional week.
“The boys have worked and the boys have fought for this,” Steger said. “It was a lot of emotion tonight and the exciting part of that was how they channeled that emotion. They dealt with all the things we talked about during the week with homecoming and Senior Night. It’s a beautiful thing when you can corral those things and have a good night.”
UP NEXT
Central concludes its season next week against defending state champion Elizabethton.
“The last game we ever play as Cougars will be an emotional day for me. Right now, I’m feeling pretty good,” Nottingham said.