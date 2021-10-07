WISE — Saturday’s game will be the biggest for UVA Wise since the Cavaliers became an NCAA DII member.
At least since the Cavs joined the South Atlantic Conference in 2019.
UVA Wise (3-2, 2-1) hosts Newberry (3-2, 2-1) Saturday with a noon kickoff at Carl Smith Stadium in a pivotal SAC football contest.
A victory for the Cavaliers would establish coach Dane Damron’s team as one of the frontrunners in the conference.
Not too bad for a team that struggled through a 2-9 overall and 1-7 SAC mark in its first year in the SAC two years ago.
After not playing in the fall of 2020 because of COVID, the Cavaliers went 1-2 against SAC opponents in an abbreviated spring season.
UVA Wise was picked to finish eighth in the nine-member conference, but has shocked SAC observers over the last two weeks with wins over Carson-Newman and preseason conference favorite Lenoir-Rhyne.
The gauntlet run against SAC powers continues Saturday when the Cavaliers host Newberry, which was picked to finish third in the preseason conference coaches’ poll.
The Wolves are coming off a 28-22 overtime loss at Mars Hill last week.
Nevertheless, Newberry overcame a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Standout wide receiver Bryson Woodruff was a big reason why, hauling in 15 receptions for 224 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
GETTING ATTENTION
UVA Wise enters Saturday's game with both the reigning SAC offensive and defensive players of the week.
Quarterback Lendon Redwine, a Dobyns-Bennett grad, earned offensive player of the week honors after passing for 299 yards and two touchdowns.
Redwine's 12 touchdown passes are tops in the conference for the season.
Markel Dailey picked up the defensive award following a game that saw him intercept two passes and collect six tackles.
Dailey leads the nation among NCAA Division II schools with five interceptions.
The defense has been the spark for the Cavs this season. The unit leads the conference with 13 forced turnovers.
The offense hasn’t been too shabby either, generating 14 plays of at least 30 yards.
A win by the Cavs would allow the program to start 4-0 at home for the first time since 2007 and the first time since joining NCAA Division II.
Just like the previous two weekends, UVA Wise will have to bring its A-game against a solid opponent.
Newberry has won 12 of its last 17 contests since 2019.
This is just the second meeting between the two programs. Newberry overcame an early deficit to win the first meeting 30-7 in Newberry on Oct. 12, 2019.