Gobbles take wins in LPR Late Model races

COEBURN — After cooling down a bit, Josh Gobble bounced back from car troubles in Saturday’s first Limited Late Model race at Lonesome Pine Raceway to win the second one.
Actually, it was Gobble’s car that needed to cool down.
Gobble’s No. 88 ride experienced overheating problems fewer than 10 laps into the night’s first 50-lapper. He pulled off the track and sat out the rest of the race while his crew worked on the vehicle.
In the second Late Model feature, the final race of the night, Gobble’s car ran smooth and he held off serious challenges from Lance Gatlin and Kirby Gobble, Josh’s father.
“That was a little bit nerve-racking,” Josh Gobble said. “I knew I had to beat two of the best out there and I felt like we ran side by side for 50 laps.”
After starting eighth for the second race after a blind draw for position, Gobble worked his way to the front quickly to challenge Gatlin for the top spot.
“I just told the guys we were going to have to take our time and move up when we could,” Gobble said.
The strategy paid off.
With his car running with cool engine temps, Gobble passed Gatlin on lap 29 and led the rest of the way, though it wasn’t easy.
Gatlin and Kirby Gobble stayed side by side and on Josh Gobble’s bumper for the next 18 laps until the caution flag dropped on lap 47 because of an incident between turns 3 and 4 that collected Cameron Williams and Mark Rader.
Kirby Gobble also was caught up, and his car suffered rear end damage that forced him to park his vehicle three laps early.
Josh Gobble held off Gatlin over the final three laps to take the win.
Alan Rich finished third, and Virgel Young and Bryan Young rounded out the top five.
ELDER GOBBLE WINS FIRST RACE
The Limited Late Model wins stayed in the Gobble family Saturday night. Kirby Gobble held off Lance Gatlin to take the checkered flag in the opener.
Rich, Alex Posey and Young completed the top five.
YOUTH MOVEMENT
Another father-son duo finished at the top of the Mod Street division race with the son getting the best of dad.
Blayne Harrison, a 14-year-old driver, held off his father, Elby Harrison, to take the win.
Mitch Gibson, making his first appearance at LPR in three years, finished third.
OTHER RACES
Doug Austin held off Rob Austin and Jamie Meadows to win the Pure Street race.
John Ketron earned the Pure 4 victory. He topped a division featuring 17 cars, most of the night’s classes.
Brandon Sutherland finished second, followed by Larry Yeary, Paul Stanley and Ronathan Boggs.
Billy Duty won the Mod 4 division ahead of Chucky Williams.