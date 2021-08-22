COEBURN — Josh Gobble went from the back to the front Saturday to take the win in the Limited Late Model race at Lonesome Pine Raceway.
Gobble got to the track late and missed qualifying, forcing him to line up on the final row for the start of the 50-lap event.
Gobble caught the leaders by lap 30 and passed Elby Harrison by lap 34 to take second behind front-running Lance Gatlin, who the pole-sitter.
Gobble worked to the inside of Gatlin and made the pass for the lead on lap 38, and he held off Gatlin the rest of the way.
“It was fun, I’ll say that,” Gobble said. “I knew I was going to have my work cut out for me.”
With Harrison in tow, Gatlin was running a solid race early before the duo caught up with lap traffic. Gatlin had difficulty getting around the slower cars, which were battling for track for position.
“We were just a little bit off. The car was a little bit snug there,” said the veteran driver from Morristown. “Lapped cars weren’t falling my way and then on the late restart Joshua was just able to catch back up. He was just a little better than we were this weekend."
Harrison took third, and Terry Smith and Bryan Young rounded out the top five.
OTHER EVENTS
• In the Mod 4 division, Kevin Canter beat Brett Compton to the checkered flag. Billy Duty, Chris Amburgey and Dakota Stanley completed the top five.
• Blayne Harrison took the Mod Street win ahead of Steven Roark and Jarrod Cooper. David Cooper was fourth and Ronnie Justice fifth.
• Castlewood's Rob Austin captured the Pure Street victory, followed by Brian Eggers, Doug Austin, Mike Mays and Garth Clark.
• John Ketron bested the 21-car field for the Pure 4 race. Larry Yeary finished second, and Paul Stanley, William Hale and Ronathan Boggs rounded out the top five.
BACK AT IT
LPR is scheduled to be back in action Saturday with its regular weekly series races.