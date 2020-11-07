COEBURN — Saturday was one of the best days in a while for Kirby Gobble at Lonesome Pine Raceway.
Gobble ran out front from the fall of the green flag to the checkered in the track’s Mod 4 division, switched cars and did the same thing in the featured Limited Late Model event at the asphalt short track.
“Two poles and two wins. You don’t have many days like that,” Gobble said following his dominating victory the 50-lap Limited Late Model race.
The veteran driver said the victories did not belong to him exclusively but were the result of a team effort.
“If it wasn’t for the crew members, there’s no way we would have won,” Gobble said. “I’m just glad I had the privilege to drive this thing.”
In the Limited Late Model race, Gobble started on the pole and quickly distanced himself from the 19-car field. Joshua Gobble, Jeff Woodward and Keith Helton were left to battle for the second spot behind him.
Blaine Harrison — a 12-year-old from Bastain, Virginia, near Bluefield, who was making his debut in a Limited Late Model car —brought out the first caution flag with a spin going into turn 1 on lap 21. The caution bunched the field, as did another yellow flag that came out on lap 23 when Joshua Gobble went spinning out of turn 2 following contact.
A couple of laps later, Kirby Gobble moved about three car lengths ahead of second place-running Dale Cline, while Helton held on to third about three lengths behind Cline.
By lap 30, Kirby Gobble had extended his lead to three seconds over Cline and to five seconds over Helton, and from there Gobble went into cruise control for the race’s final 20 laps.
Cline finished second, followed by Helton, Greg Bohanon Jr. and Joshua Gobble.
SUPPORT RACES
In the Mod 4 race, Dennis Arnold followed Kirby Gobble across the finish line. Brett Compton was third.
Mike Mays won the Pure Street race for his first victory since 2018, holding off Rob Austin.
“He’s one tough customer,” Mays said. “If you beat him, you’ve really done something.”
Jamie Meadows finished third.
In Saturday’s other races:
• Billy Byington of Kingsport won the Pure 4 division after starting second.
• Royce Peters started on the pole and won the Mod Street division. Joey Sykes and Rusty Clendenin finished second and third.
NEXT UP
Two more races are scheduled at LPR this year.
Regular divisions are scheduled to run on Nov. 14. On Nov. 21, LPR ends its 2020 season with a 100-lap, $1,000-to-win Limited Late Model event and a 75-lap Pure 4 division race.