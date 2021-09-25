WISE — Jaevon Gillespie had a career day Saturday.
The redshirt sophomore, a Greeneville graduate, rushed for a career-best 166 yards and four touchdowns to lead Virginia-Wise to a 33-7 South Atlantic Conference win over Carson-Newman at Carl Smith Stadium.
The win was the Cavaliers' first over the Eagles in the teams’ three meetings on the gridiron as well as a big SAC victory for a young team that suffered a 44-9 league setback to Mars Hill last weekend.
“It’s real important,” UVA Wise coach Dane Damron said. “Winning is hard. It’s hard to win, but you’ve got to win to learn how to win.
“This is a good win. Our kids accepted the challenge. On Sunday of last week, we had a lot of upset people, myself included. It was good to see our kids come out and play with a lot of composure.”
RUNNING AWAY
For the Gillespie, it was a special day.
“I was just trusting my line being patient,” he said.
The running back had touchdown runs of 1, 2 and 13 yards as well as an 80-yard third-quarter sprint down the right sideline.
“I saw them over-pursuing, so I cut it back, they missed me and I took off,” Gillespie said.
SETTING THE TONE
UVA Wise (2-2, 1-1) set the tone from the opening kick and kept Carson-Newman (0-3, 0-2) off balance for most of the game.
The Cavaliers' defense allowed only 228 yards, led by Deandre Williams' 13 tackles that included one sack and one tackle for loss. UVA Wise also got a sack and 10 tackles, three for a loss, from redshirt junior Joel Burgess.
“We prepped for this week after a tough loss,” Burgess said. “There was a lot we had to change and we had to be strict disciplined for sure. And I feel like we really brought it this week.”
Burgess said the defense was able to answer the call no matter what the Ealges threw at it, including three different quarterbacks.
“We adapted and overcame adversity. At first, we thought they were going to run the ball a whole lot. They ended up throwing the ball a lot,” Burgess said. “Then they changed quarterbacks. I feel like our D-line really put the pressure on them and so did our quarterbacks.”
THE NUMBERS
UVA Wise racked up 446 yards with quarterback Lendon Redwine, a Dobyns-Bennett alum, connecting on 25 of 34 passes for 237 yards. Redwine threw for a touchdown and was intercepted twice.
Devin Heckstall caught three passes for 88 yards, and Darrien Newton had four receptions for 43 yards and a TD.
Carson-Newman's Lamarcus Brown completed 5 of 15 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown and kept the ball 14 times for 21 yards. The Eagles' lone score came in the third quarter on Brown's 58-yard pass to Braxton Westfield.
UP NEXT
Both teams are back in action Saturday. UVA Wise hosts Lenoir-Rhyne and Carson-Newman goes to Barton.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.