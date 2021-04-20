PEARISBURG — Tuesday night’s VHSL Class 2 volleyball state semifinal match between Gate City and Giles featured two heavy-hitting teams.
The result was as expected: a hard-hitting battle at the net that went five games.
In the end, Giles (14-3) won behind the hitting of Hannah Steele and Emma Claytor to earn its first trip to the state championship match.
The Lady Spartans fought their way to a 22-25, 25-18, 29-27, 23-25, 15-12 win over the Region 2D champion Lady Blue Devils behind 34 kills from Steele and 22 from Claytor.
Steele surpassed 1,000 kills for her career.
Giles setter Alyssa Pennington eclipsed the 2,000 career assists mark, finishing with a whopping 64 assists.
Giles will host Luray this weekend for the Class 2 championship.
Gate City’s net players put up some impressive numbers as well.
Freshman Makayla Bays finished with 30 kills and six blocks, Brylee Holder pounded 13 kills, Brooklyn Smith totaled six blocks and five kills, and Sarah Thompson recorded three blocks and 19 digs for the Lady Blue Devils (14-2).
NO SURPRISE
For Amy Reed, Gate City’s veteran coach, seeing such a big battle at the net came as no surprise.
“We knew coming in here that their two big hitters were strong,” Reed said. “It was a big game with two power teams. Two power teams slugging it out and neither one of them wanted to break.
“It went down to the wire.
“It’s all positive about tonight’s game,” she added. “A big game. A good game. I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of another game that was such a slugfest. The big hitters weren’t giving up and they just kept slugging it out.”
THE DECISIVE FIFTH
Giles clinched the victory by throwing more punches in the fifth and deciding game. The Lady Spartans scored 11 of their 15 points with kills, including six from Steele.
Gate City never gave up.
The Lady Blue Devils fell behind 4-1 and trailed by five, 10-5, in the middle of the fifth. But they battled back and cut the lead to 14-12 on a missed kill attempt from Giles and a block from Bays and Thompson.
But then a dink from Giles’ Riley Boggess found its way over the front line and in front of the back line, falling to the court for the winner.
“We came to play, but unfortunately we didn’t get our goal,” Reed said. “Their hitters play big.”
FOND FAREWELL
The match was the last for four Gate City seniors who’ve played major roles this season.
“It takes an emotional toll,” Reed said. “It’s hard.”