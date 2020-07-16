Coming from a family entrenched in football, the imposing Keith Gibson anchored the offensive and defensive lines at Church Hill and Virginia Tech in the 1970s.
Under legendary Panthers coach Jay Salley, Keith and his older brother Kenneth were on opposite ends of the line for one of the best runs in school history.
“Someone asked me one time what happened when my older brother and I got into a fight,” Keith said. “My answer is always that my mother whipped us both. We were pretty evenly matched, I always thought. He was a little bit taller, but I was a little bit heavier.”
ALL IN THE FAMILY
Gibson helped lead the Panthers to an unbeaten regular-season record of 9-0 in 1970, which is one of only two times in school history the Panthers had an unblemished record.
“Playing under Jay Salley was quite an experience,” Gibson said. “He’s a legend in Church Hill and rightfully so. Running that old wishbone offense was fun. We had quite a few good teams while I was there.”
Keith’s older brother Reese also played in the trenches at Church Hill and later at Vanderbilt.
“Reese is 12 years older than me,” Gibson said. “When he went to Vanderbilt, he played two years and he had to give it up because his helmet was too small. What they did to try to make one that was big enough was splice two helmets together and put a knee pad in there as his only protection.
“He got knocked out quite a few times and decided that it wasn’t worth it in the end.”
The custom helmet for Reese back in the early 1960s was estimated to cost more than $20,000.
Kenneth — Keith’s older brother by 19 months — also ended up playing at Vanderbilt.
Keith was highly recruited by Tennessee and Virginia Tech among others, but many of the scouts were befuddled by what they were seeing from the all-state lineman in practice.
Salley had told Gibson not to go full-throttle in practice and to save it for the games.
UP TO BLACKSBURG
After signing on with the Hokies, Gibson became an impact player almost immediately.
“It was a practice early in the season, and we were doing some blocking drills,” he said. “Coach (Charlie) Coffey came up to me after we got done and moved me over with the varsity, and that’s where I stayed.”
The 1973 season for Virginia Tech was not particularly good — the Hokies finished 2-9 — but there was help on the way in the form of Jimmy Sharpe.
“Coach Sharpe really brought a lot of class to the program,” Gibson said. “When we went to play Kentucky, we went over to Louisville and saw Secretariat. And when we played at Houston, the head of NASA at the time was a Virginia Tech graduate, and we got to tour NASA.”
Gibson’s junior year of 1975 was when the Hokies had their best season under Sharpe. It was the first winning season since 1968 as well.
“That season, we went down to Auburn and beat them by seven points (23-16) and Tennessee only beat them in Knoxville by two,” Gibson said. “That was probably the best game in the four years that I played.
“There was another time when we were playing Virginia my sophomore year, and Bruce Arians was calling the quarterback. We were down on the 1-yard line getting ready to score, and I jumped offsides. When we went back and looked at the film, he had backed out from under center to change the play and yelled my direction, which is why I jumped.”
Added Gibson, “Thankfully, that vindicated me and they didn’t hang me on the goal posts or anything. We ended up scoring on the next play.”
A NICKNAME THAT STUCK
Going into his first start of the 1975, Gibson became the heaviest player to participate in a game in Virginia Tech’s history to that point, checking in at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds.
His coaches and teammates gave him the nickname “Whale,” and it has stuck.
“There are people up at Virginia Tech that only know me as ‘Whale’ and don’t know my real name,” Gibson said, jokingly. “That’s what they call me when I go over to Gate City and other places to see some old teammates.
“I did room with both Bill Houseright and Tom Beasley. Those were some great football players and are great friends. Phil Rogers was the quarterback of the team in 1975, so there’s another Gate City connection.”
Gibson noted that in the 1975 season the Hokies were offered a Peach Bowl bid but did not accept it.
“I’ve connected with some of the old players and coaches over the years through social media, and what they’ve told me is that the athletic director at the time didn’t want to pay the money,” he said.
Gibson now serves as alderman of Church Hill and is also a county commissioner for Hawkins County.