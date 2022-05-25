ABINGDON — Union goalkeeper Gracie Gibson endured a rough bus ride Tuesday when the Lady Bears headed to Abingdon for the Mountain 7 District championship soccer match at the Meadows Sports Complex. Gibson got sick during the trip and had to sit out the first half.
She got healthy in a hurry.
Entering the game to start the second half, Gibson — in her first year as a goalkeeper — made six spectacular saves, none more so than stopping a penalty kick with less than two minutes to go to preserve the Lady Bears’ 3-2 victory over the Lady Falcons.
To top it all off, it was the first time she’d faced a PK in a game.
“The ref came over to me and asked if I knew what to do and I told him no,” Gibson said.
After receiving her instructions, Gibson firmly stood her ground and smothered the penalty kick that allowed Union to run out the final seconds on the clock.
“My heart was beating so fast,” she added. “The ball came low, and I just fell on it. I couldn’t believe it.”
Not to be lost among Gibson’s heroics was the first-half play of Union substitute keeper Shay Henderson, who made three saves to help the Lady Bears race to a 3-1 advantage by halftime.
Emma Hemphill staked Union (15-3-0) to an early 2-0 lead after scoring two goals in the first nine minutes of the match.
“We wanted to attack early and keep after them,” Hemphill said. “We just wanted to get ahead and stay ahead.”
Abingdon’s Megan Kidd scored in the 30th minute to narrow the gap to 2-1. But Hemphill slipped a pass to Isabella Blagg who converted it into a goal giving the Lady Bears a 3-1 lead in the 38th minute.
Riley Cvetkovski found the net in the 64th minute to bring the Lady Falcons within a goal, but after the failed PK, their hopes faded quickly.
The victory was all the sweeter because Abingdon (13-5-1) had beaten Union in their three previous meetings this season.
“I’m super proud of these young ladies,” said Lady Bears coach James Hemphill. “They inspire me to be a better coach.”
Union will host Thursday in the opening round of the regional tournament.
WEBB MASTER
Olivia Webb scored two second-half goals and Wise Central downed Gate City 4-0 in the consolation match.
Leah Newberry and Alexandra Rogers had staked the Lady Warriors (13-5-0) to a 2-0 lead in the first half. The advantage could have been greater, though. Central produced 12 shots on goal.
“We talked at halftime about being more patient,” said Central coach Matt Mullins. “We just needed to let the game come to us.
“There were a lot of positives out there for us tonight. It’s good to get a win like this before the regionals.”