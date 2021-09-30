BRISTOL, Va. — Some of Southwest Virginia’s current and past cross country stars were out at Thursday’s Randy Smith Classic.
Castlewood’s Adam Gibson put on a show for them, pulling away from Region 1D rival Kaleb Elswick of Grundy in the dying stages on the historic Sugar Hollow Park 3-mile course to win in 16:36.7. Elswick was the runner-up in 16:41.3.
The race was made special by the presence of course record-holder and former Marion standout Fleet Hower, who started the boys’ race.
“This is my first time running here in a couple of years,” Gibson said. “I was going to start out a little bit fast and see how that went and it ended up working out pretty well for me.
“There were like three of us right with each other and then it was just me and Kaleb after the second mile.”
Lebanon won the team title in a squeaker, beating Union by one point (90-91).
The Pioneers received by top-five finishes from Derek Mitchell (fourth, 16:57.8) and Alec Deckard (fifth, 17:03.5).
Among Thursday’s other notable finishes were Union’s Asher Whitt (seventh, 17:24.5), David Crockett’s Gideon Erwin (ninth, 17:28.1) and Dobyns-Bennett’s Jerry Ricker (12th, 17:38.9).
ARRINGTON TAKES A WIN
In only her third race back from a painful stress reaction in her leg, Tennessee High junior Zoe Arrington took home the individual title with a time of 19:11.4.
It was her first win of the season, but she was carted off afterward and given a hefty amount of fluid.
Arrington created a sizable gap early on in the race, but David Crockett freshman Maggie Bellamy almost caught her in the last mile before finishing second in 19:19.2.
The Lady Pioneers took home the team title with a score of 50. Tennessee High (84) was the runner-up.
Following Bellamy for Crockett were Breanna Dunn (fifth, in 20:26.1) and Hannah McLain (12th, 22:08.0)
Other notable finishes included West Ridge’s Cara Taylor (sixth, 20:40.2) and Tazewell’s Abigail Rhudy (seventh, 21:26.0).
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.